A year and a half into her rodeo girlfriend era, Bella Hadid continues to find new and exciting ways to rep Western style. Thus far, her formula has included low-rise jeans, leather corsets, and cowboy boots by the dozen. Her latest look, however, might just take the equestrian cake.

While celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were traipsing through Coachella Valley, Hadid was in the midst of a much more luxurious vacation. The supermodel touched down in Paris last week, bypassing music festival style in favor of a luxe leather look and a more metropolitan setting.

Her outfit was the full-body personification of a pair of classic cowboy boots: rugged and leather, with a bit of yeehaw flare. She wore her beloved Saint Laurent aviator jacket in espresso brown and a matching studded belt. From there, Hadid added on pleated pleather pants, a knotted chocolate blouse, and pointed-toe boots.

Bella Hadid wore leather layers in Paris, styled with Gucci's Bamboo 1947 Medium Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though her outfit reeked of Western influence, Hadid's designer handbag was perfectly in line with the elevated Parisian aesthetic. She shelved her cherished Saint Laurent Sac De Jour and instead chose a sleek, vintage-inspired Gucci design.

Hadid carried the house's Bamboo 1947 Medium Bag , featuring a leather compartment and curved wooden bamboo handle inspiring its name. The $5,600 bag is one of Gucci's best and most longstanding creations, launching for the first time in 1947. Hadid's purse, however, is a more recent interpretation, made even more modern by the silken scarf she wrapped around the handle.

And just like that, my Coachella FOMO is gone.

