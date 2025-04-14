A $5,600 Gucci Bamboo Bag Is Bella Hadid's Pick Over Classic Coachella Style

She skipped the California festival for a designer-filled weekend in France.

Bella Hadid has long dark hair and wears black glasses, while wearing a gray suit jacket and carrying a red bag
(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

A year and a half into her rodeo girlfriend era, Bella Hadid continues to find new and exciting ways to rep Western style. Thus far, her formula has included low-rise jeans, leather corsets, and cowboy boots by the dozen. Her latest look, however, might just take the equestrian cake.

While celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were traipsing through Coachella Valley, Hadid was in the midst of a much more luxurious vacation. The supermodel touched down in Paris last week, bypassing music festival style in favor of a luxe leather look and a more metropolitan setting.

Her outfit was the full-body personification of a pair of classic cowboy boots: rugged and leather, with a bit of yeehaw flare. She wore her beloved Saint Laurent aviator jacket in espresso brown and a matching studded belt. From there, Hadid added on pleated pleather pants, a knotted chocolate blouse, and pointed-toe boots.

Bella Hadid was photographed departing her hotel and heading to the prestigious Ritz hotel in Paris

Bella Hadid wore leather layers in Paris, styled with Gucci's Bamboo 1947 Medium Bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Though her outfit reeked of Western influence, Hadid's designer handbag was perfectly in line with the elevated Parisian aesthetic. She shelved her cherished Saint Laurent Sac De Jour and instead chose a sleek, vintage-inspired Gucci design.

Hadid carried the house's Bamboo 1947 Medium Bag, featuring a leather compartment and curved wooden bamboo handle inspiring its name. The $5,600 bag is one of Gucci's best and most longstanding creations, launching for the first time in 1947. Hadid's purse, however, is a more recent interpretation, made even more modern by the silken scarf she wrapped around the handle.

Gucci Bamboo 1947 Medium Bag
Gucci
Gucci Bamboo 1947 Medium Bag

Gucci, Printed Silk Twill Carré
Gucci
Printed Silk Twill Carré

And just like that, my Coachella FOMO is gone.

Shop Bella Hadid's Leather Look

Suspiria Twist Off Shoulder Top Chocolate - Us 0 / Chocolate
Princess Polly
Suspiria Twist Off Shoulder Top

Starcrossed Studded Belt
Free People
Starcrossed Studded Belt

Audrina Earring - Antique Silver
CULT GAIA
Audrina Earring

Pebbled Leather Pleated Stacked Trousers - Black
Manière De Voir
Pebbled Leather Pleated Stacked Trousers

Maggie Metallic Burnt Orange - 5
Maggie Metallic Burnt Orange

Aelfric Eden Multi Pocket Faux Leather Cropped Jacket
Aelfric Eden
Aelfric Eden Multi Pocket Faux Leather Cropped Jacket

Sgval - Valerie Square Ombre Sunglasses
Los Angeles Apparel
Sgval Valerie Square Ombre Sunglasses

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸