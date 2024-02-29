Allow J.Crew’s Warm-Weather Sale to Build Your Spring Capsule Wardrobe

As someone who is looking to build a capsule wardrobe, I find myself looking for new staple pieces when a new season rolls around. I've been wearing nothing but sweaters, coats, and all types of boots for the last few months but, now with spring on the way, it's time to reorient my style. I've got longevity on my mind, so I'm on the hunt for classic, quality pieces I can wear all season long that don't break the bank. Where am I finding these pieces, you might ask? None other than J.Crew's sale section.

After perusing J.Crew's 2024 spring collection, I knew the brand was going to be my go-to for my new-season wardrobe. The brand's new collection is full of pieces that have that kind of wear-for-life energy, but I'm happy, nay overjoyed, to report that J.Crew's warm-weather sale selection has that same feel. J.Crew is offering up to 50 percent off warm-weather styles right now, which means must-have spring pieces are currently on sale.

I'm talking about the best linen pants, spring jackets, and button-down shirts on the market, not to mention a ton of spring-ready accessories like beach bags and ballet flats. There are over 500(!!!) items included in the sale, so I saved you the trouble of searching for the best seasonal finds. Ahead, find the 20 pieces on my wishlist that will complete your closet for spring, but don't wait to hit purchase—these deals end March 2.

Shop J.Crew's Warm-Weather Sale

Winona Lug-Sole Penny Loafers in Croc-Embossed Leather (Was $248) $160 at J.Crew These best-selling shoes are some of the best loafers around and now's your chance to try them out for nearly $100 off. We love them for their '90s-inspired chunky sole and luxe croc-embossed finish. Meanwhile, reviewers note they are especially comfy, making this pair a real winner.

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen (Was $98) $85 at J.Crew As the name suggests, these linen pants are going to be essential come spring and summer. For those days when it's hot and sweaty by 8 am, these are the breezy pants you'll want to wear on your morning commute to the office.

Layne Slingback Heels in Croc-Embossed Leather (Was $218) $165 at J.Crew Say hello to one of spring 2024's biggest shoe trends: the slingback. While the silhouette isn't new, slingback heels have made a major comeback in street style. In case you prefer more sensible heels (as I do), this J.Crew pair can serve as your new day-to-night pair.

Garçon Classic Shirt in Stripe Cotton Poplin (Was $98) $80 at J.Crew While button-down shirts aren't anything new, a few details make this shirt stand out. Firstly, it's in a major trending color for spring, and it has just the right fit in between slim and oversized. It's also got French-inspired cuffs, which add an extra touch of chicness.

Vintage Rib High-Neck Cutaway Tank Top With Contrast Trim (Was $40) $25 at J.Crew There's something about black and white that screams "old money" to me. Even though this is a simple ribbed tank, it still has an elevated feel. Pair this with the linen pants above, a belt, and some kitten heels and you've got a luxurious office-friendly look.

Cross-Back Midi Dress in Striped Vintage Rib (Was $90) $65 at J.Crew Don't know what to wear in the morning? Throw this black dress on with a linen blazer and slide sandals and you're good to go. Sure, it may be simple in design, but it really allows you to mix and match accessories to your heart's content.

High-Rise Denim Short in Juniper Wash (Was $90) $55 at J.Crew Denim shorts are a quintessential spring and summer item, so you'll be able to keep these in your closet for a long time if you buy them on sale. They feature an easy high rise and are made from a comfy, slightly stretchy cotton blend so you can wear these all day long without a sweat.

Zoe Ballet Flats in Leather (Was $128) $100 at J.Crew Yes, the ballet flat renaissance is still going strong and I'm not mad about it. Not only are they comfy, but they add a feminine flair that pairs perfectly with spring dresses and skirts. This pale pink works as a pretty neutral, but there's classic black available, too.

Point Sur Loose Straight Jean (Was $198) $150 at J.Crew For spring 2024, I'm all about embracing the baggier, wider-leg denim styles we've been seeing the last few seasons. This pair is inspired by men's jeans from the '80s, so think rigid denim, a slouchy leg, and a mid-rise.

Cotton Poplin Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt (Was $60) $40 at J.Crew A breezy button-down is just what you need on those days it's hot as hell and you don't know what to wear. Pair it with trousers, or jeans, or make it a set with the matching skirt and you'll still look put together while staying cool.

Como Woven Straw Tote (Was $118) $85 at J.Crew Don't make the mistake of heading to the beach without a great beach bag. This best-selling woven bag is roomy enough for all of your vacay essentials, not to mention it's stylish as can be. Rest assured a woven tote like this will never get old.

Relaxed Beach Pant in Striped Airy Gauze (Was $90) $65 at J.Crew Whether you wear these airy pants as a bathing suit cover-up or out to brunch with friends, you're going to be comfy while still looking cool. All of the fashion girls on TikTok are adopting baggy, pajama-esque pants for spring, and these pants fit the bill.

Popover Shirt in Striped Airy Gauze (Was $90) $65 at J.Crew Why not make it a whole moment with the matching top? This lightweight top was practically made to throw over your swimsuit when you need to cover up in a pinch. I would also pair it with denim shorts and flip-flops for a California-cool look.

Off-The-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Shirt in Striped Stretch Cotton (Was $90) $65 at J.Crew Sorry not sorry, but I am once again writing about stripes for spring. Striped clothing is going to be even more prominent in the upcoming months and simple tops like this will make you look forward. The neckline is a welcome change from crewnecks, too.

9" Vintage Slim-Straight Jean (Was $128) $90 at J.Crew Wearing the same type of jeans day in and day out can get boring, so for spring, I encourage you to try out a white pair. They're just as easy to style as your favorite jeans but feel more appropriate for the sunny weather.

Limited-Edition Point Sur Denim Trucker Jacket in Beach Way Wash (Was $298) $180 at J.Crew You really can't get through spring without a trusty jean jacket. This particular style is a nod to vintage styles with an oversized fit and lived-in feel. It's a hero piece that pairs well with quite literally everything so you'll get plenty of wear out of it.

Soleil Pant in Linen (Was $98) $85 at J.Crew When it's 90-plus degrees out and the thought of getting dressed sounds miserable, linen pants like these are going to be your best friend. They're easy to dress up or down for whatever's on your agenda while breathable linen is going to keep you looking and feeling cool.

Smocked-Waist Short in Stripe (Was $90) $70 at J.Crew This find pulls double duty as a swimsuit cover-up and stylish summer shorts. Dress them up with a button-down and sandals for a summer look or dress them down with your bikini for the beach. Either way, they're an easy-going piece to keep in your closet for warm-weather days.

Side-Cutout Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend (Was $138) $90 at J.Crew I personally believe you can never have too many summer dresses like this in your closet. When you're in need of a put-together look that's low lift, throw this dress on with some hoop earrings and strappy sandals and call it a day.