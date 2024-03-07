These On-Sale Finds from Matches and Farfetch Just Shot to the Top of My Spring Wishlist

As a shopping editor, I'm lucky enough to look at beautiful clothes every single day. Whether I'm researching the biggest trends of spring 2024 or writing up a buzzy new launch, one of the joys of my job involves a ton of online shopping. If you think that leads to a stacked credit card bill and a ton of impulse purchases, you're not entirely wrong. Yes, while those are occasional occupational hazards, I pride myself on staying true to my budget. That means you'll rarely find me buying something not on sale and, thanks to Matches' and Farfetch's sale sections, my budget even makes room for designer finds.

Often, when I need a wardrobe refresh or I want to treat myself to something special (a designer handbag often does the trick!), I'll start scrolling the massive offerings at either Matches or Farfetch. The two retailers have a designer selection that spans tens of thousands of pieces. For those of us more frugal shoppers, I'm happy to report that their current sales sections are just as good as their regular-priced finds.

I found everything you could need for spring including closet staples and more of-the-moment finds in trendy Spring colors, all on sale right now. If you don't believe me, keep scrolling to see 24 on-sale picks from Matches and Farfetch that are worth your attention. Once you see the perfect jean jacket, the dreamiest ballet flats, and more incredible finds on this list, you'll see that good pieces really do go on sale—and often!

Shop Farfetch's Sale

During Farfetch's current sale, you can score 20 percent off over 10,000(!!!) items from now through March 11, no code necessary. In case you were wondering, that even includes just-dropped spring arrivals. As the cherry on top, you even get free shipping with your order.

Rixo Ellery Lace-Panelled Blouse (Was $180) $144 at Farfetch With the laciness, frills, and lightweight cotton material, this top is the definition of the coquette aesthetic the fashion set has been loving lately. I'd wear this pretty piece all season long with jeans and ballet flats for an easy, breezy look.

AGOLDE 90's Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans (Was $253) $202 at Farfetch You don't need me to tell you that a good pair of jeans is a closet staple. If you're still on the hunt for your golden pair, might I suggest AGOLDE? Considered one of the best denim brands by editors and celebs alike, you can't go wrong with their cult-favorite Pinch-Waist jeans, which feature a flattering high-rise fit and classic straight-leg silhouette.

Aeyde Square-Toe Leather Ballerina Shoes (Was $309) $247 at Farfetch Ballet flats have been the "It" shoe for the last several months and I don't see that changing as we approach spring. Take a different approach to the big trend with this Aeyde pair. They feature a unique square toe that are reminiscent of real ballet pointe shoes.

Vince Collared Cotton-Blend Jacket (Was $385) $308 at Farfetch When the weather is 70 degrees and sunny one moment then cold and rainy the next, light jackets like this are the way to go. This cotton-blend jacket is just the right weight for tricky transitional weather—not too heavy, and not too light—plus, the crisp white shade screams "expensive."

Rixo Zadie Dress (Was $319) $255 at Farfetch I'm sure you're going to be in need of a spring wedding guest dress here soon. Or maybe you've got a garden party, date night, or any other celebration on the horizon. This buttery yellow number, which hits on one of the biggest color trends of spring 2024, will serve you well for any special occasion.

Levi's The Original Trucker Denim Jacket (Was $119) $95 at Farfetch It should come as no surprise that Levi's has perfected the denim jacket. The brand's cult-favorite Trucker jacket has everything you could want in the staple piece: a slightly oversized, boxy fit, a medium vintage-like wash, and a soft, lived-in feel. Trust me when I say this will be one of your favorite spring jackets in no time.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 "white/moonrock" Sneakers (Was $212) $170 at Farfetch While chunky sneakers feel particularly trendy right now, I can't see myself getting over the shoe silhouette anytime soon, especially when cute pairs like this keep coming out. ASICS, a.k.a. one of the most comfortable shoe brands ever, just re-released the White/Moonrock and I desperately want them for all of my casual spring looks.

HERSKIND Zew Floral-Lace Top (Was $171) $137 at Farfetch I'm always on the hunt for cool new going-out tops so you can bet my scrolling stopped when I came across this find. Just take a look at that gorgeous black lace and tell me it wouldn't make the perfect date-night top.

Rebecca Vallance Benoit Wide-Leg Trousers (Was $394) $315 at Farfetch Just a fair warning: Grey is about to be everywhere, so get a jump on the trend with these ultra-wearable trousers. Whether you wear them with a crop top and sneakers or a blouse and heels, the trendy grey shade will make you feel like a bonafide fashion girl.

G.H. Bass & Co. Weejuns Penny-Slot Loafers (Was $209) $167 at Farfetch G.H. Bass makes some of the best loafers around, including this silver pair. Not only are they crazy comfortable, but this stand-out shade is right in line with the trendy silver shoes that fashion insiders have been wearing non-stop.

JNBY Tailored Full-Length Skirt (Was $376) $301 at Farfetch I've been seeing tailored maxi skirts like this in the office nonstop in recent months, so I'm dying to get my hands on one myself. I'd personally wear it with cropped jackets, t-shirts, and ballet flats or you can easily dress it up with kitten heels and button-down shirts.

Proenza Schouler White Label Minetta Nappa Shoulder Bag (Was $425) $340 at Farfetch The red color trend is still going strong, and even if it wasn't, I'd consider the shade a timeless classic. This red hot bag will add a fun pop of color to any look and with the adjustable shoulder strap, you can ensure the perfect fit.

Shop Matches' Sale

From now through March 11, use the code EXTRA20 for an extra 20 percent off over 5,000 items from Matches' outlet section. The only catch is that it's only valid on purchases of $250 or more, but once you see the stunning on-sale finds, your cart is bound to fill up fast.

Proenza Schouler High-Neck Ribbed Jersey Tank Top (Was $490) $196 at Matches Leave it to Proenza Schouler to make a seriously covetable basic like this. This white tank is made from an ultra-luxe-feeling ribbed knit so you're going to feel like a million bucks every time you wear it and wear it you shall.

Raey Relaxed Linen-Blend Tailored Trousers (Was $485) $155 at Matches When your morning commute leaves you hot and sweaty in a couple of months, you'll be glad you have a pair of linen pants on hand. These look just as put-together as your go-to trousers, but the linen-cotton blend will make a world of difference in keeping you cooler.

GAUGE81 Puno Wrap-Front Linen-Blend Mini Shirt Dress (Was $392) $94 at Matches No matter your body type, you really can't go wrong with a wrap dress. The silhouette is flattering on just about everyone, not to mention it never goes out of style. This find is made from a linen blend too, so it's the ideal dress for warm-weather days.

The Row Kris Crossover Leather Sandals (Was $890) $498 at Matches When The Row goes on sale, you don't let it pass you by. Simple in style, but incredibly luxurious in construction, these strappy sandals will be your new everyday pair. Made from supple Italian leather, these will get better with every wear, too.

Altuzarra Donrine Cotton-Blend Mini Dress (Was $1,395) $390 at Matches Just in case it wasn't clear, this Altuzarra dress is nearly $1,000 off so I'd say it's one hell of a deal. Plan to wear this cotton dress on all of your beach vacations with sandals or white sneakers. It's easy, breezy, and (most importantly) comfortable—what more could you want from a sundress?

Casa Raki Juana Belted Organic-Linen Playsuit (Was $280) $67 at Matches There are some days I don't have the brain capacity to think up an entire look. On those days, a romper like this is my saving grace. It takes all of the brain work out of getting dressed, yet you'll still look put together. Just throw on some sandals and hoop earrings and call it a day.

Another Tomorrow Belted Linen Jacket (Was $890) $250 at Matches In the same vein as linen pants, you're going to want to make the swap to linen blazers once warm weather rolls around. This is a much more breathable option than your normal blazer, plus it's just as suitable for the office. The built-in belt is a nice added touch too.

Altuzarra Pella Peplum-Hem Cotton-Blend Poplin Top (Was $895) $214 at Matches I typically struggle with wearing color throughout the year, but there's something about the spring that makes me want to wear more color. This bright top is something I could easily see myself wearing in the new season with dark-wash jeans and slide sandals. A chic peppy spring look can be as easy as that.

Gianvito Rossi Holly 70 Suede Platform Sandals (Was $1,095) $438 at Matches Gianvito Rossi heels are a go-to for celebs from Anne Hathaway and Lily James to Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, so now's the time to try out a pair for yourself while they're on a major discount. These sky-high platforms are ones to keep around in your closet for whenever a special occasion crops up.

Jacquemus Bambinou Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $952) $457 at Matches As I mentioned before, butter yellow is shaping up to be one of the hottest colors of spring, and the easiest way to incorporate the shade into your closet is through accessories. This Jacquemus bag can be basically worn with anything, plus you can style it two ways: as a shoulder bag or crossbody.

Toteme V-Neck Bouclé Sweater (Was $680) $245 at Matches Don't think that just because we're approaching warmer weather, you'll be able to retire your sweaters anytime soon. For those unexpected chilly days, turn to this Toteme option. It has an open, yet cozy knit and the v-neck allows for plenty of layering opportunities.