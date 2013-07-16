Get Fit, the Alexander Wang Way
Alexander Wang OBJECTS Collection - Alexander Wang Jump Rope and Boxing Gloves
We've found our latest fitness guru in a rather unlikely place. First, Alexander Wang sent models down his Fall 2013 runway wearing fur boxing gloves (to the sound of Rocky III's "Eye of the Tiger", no less), and this past weekend in New York City, he held a "Running of the Bulls"-style sample sale, giving the first 150 fans in line a chance to grab as much of his T line has they could carry — and all for free. Now, with the release of his OBJECTS N.3 collection, you can truly get on the Alexander Wang workout plan, with new items like a jump rope, boxing gloves, and a mock croc bike lock to give you motivation to get moving. We're betting that the designer is planning one hell of a dance party come Fashion Week in September, so we're thinking of it as stamina training for the occasion.
Jump rope, $135, at alexanderwang.com.
