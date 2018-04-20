The Nakedest Celebrity Outfits of All Time

Rose McGowan

In 1998, Rose McGowan walked the VMAs red carpet in a "sheer, black beaded knee-length gown with a black thong on full display," as Refinery 29 described it in a report that McGowan's iconic nude look was a form of silent protest.

“That was my first public appearance after being sexually assaulted. I was like, ‘Is this what you want?’” McGowan explained in an interview with Dr. Oz in February. “I’ve never worn something like that before or since. That was a political statement. Of course, there was no Twitter at the time or Instagram, no way to speak for yourself."