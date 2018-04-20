The Nakedest Celebrity Outfits of All Time

So much skin. So little clothing.
While some celebrities' style is demure, others love to take risks with the outfits they wear down the red carpet—so much so that we've occasionally seen a few NSFW wardrobe malfunctions. Whether it's a completely sheer gown, or barely enough fabric to be considered a dress, Hollywood A-listers have worn just about anything. Click through to see your favorite stars wearing the least amount of clothing possible.
Miley Cyrus is known for her NSFW looks, but she really outdid herself at the 2015 VMAs. Here, she channeled a sexy Princess Leia in this strappy, silver chandelier-like outfit that just barley covers anything.
The rapper and singer attended Haider Ackerman's Fall 2017 show in Paris with one boob out, opting to cover her nipple with a black diamond pastie. Needless to say, all eyes were likely on her—not the runway.
Bella Hadid wore a silver beaded gown with a plunging neckline to the after parties of her first Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2016—and it was clear she's comfortable in lingerie; her nude thong was completely visible under her see-through dress.
Jennifer Lopez wore 11 different dresses in one night—including this icy blue Nicolas Jebran gown—to host the American Music Awards in 2015. The dress features large cut-outs from her chest all the way to her backside.
Amber Rose's chains hung really low (haha puns), and should really barely be considered a dress. The model slash actress slash designer appeared on the 2014 Video Music Awards red carpet practically naked—paying homage to a very memorable dress that Rose McGowan wore in 1998 (see next slide).
In 1998, Rose McGowan walked the VMAs red carpet in a "sheer, black beaded knee-length gown with a black thong on full display," as Refinery 29 described it in a report that McGowan's iconic nude look was a form of silent protest.
“That was my first public appearance after being sexually assaulted. I was like, ‘Is this what you want?’” McGowan explained in an interview with Dr. Oz in February. “I’ve never worn something like that before or since. That was a political statement. Of course, there was no Twitter at the time or Instagram, no way to speak for yourself."
During the 2014 CFDA Awards, Rihanna wore a custom Adam Selman fishnet dress, on which the designer hand-placed more than 230,000 Swarovski crystals. Her nipples were clear as day, and people had a lot of negative things to say about them. But in good-Rihanna fashion, she responded by tweeting a photo of her next to a photo of Peter Griffin from Family Guy, wearing the same ensemble, with the caption "He gets it!"
Look closely and you'll notice that the sides of Emily Ratajkowski's dress are made of flesh-colored, sheer fabric—à la an ice skating costume. But her Harper's Bazaar Icons party gown definitely shows a lot of skin, with its neckline that goes all the way down to her belly button.
During her tour to promote the movie Valerian, Cara Delevingne wore a structured, sheer Versace minidress made of small, silver discs. However, Delevingne tried to keep the look more reserved, opting to wear a nude body suit and nipple pasties.
Kendall Jenner got cheeky in her sheer chainmail gown at the 2017 Met Gala—from the back, Jenner's lace-y black thong is completely visible. That, plus the asymmetrical shoulder-to-hip slit really puts this at the top of the nearly naked dresses list.
Despite being the last to arrive to the 2015 Met Gala, Beyoncé, in good Queen Bey fashion, made a lasting impression in this completely sheer Givenchy gown, decorated in colorful rhinestones.
The seasoned Victoria's Secret angel is obviously comfortable with her bare skin—so much so, that she opted for a pretty revealing cage-y Balmain dress during a 2014 VS Fashion Show after party.
At the 2014 BET Awards, Keke Palmer walked the red carpet in a short, white and gold dress with cutouts that showed off her hips and cleavage.
She might not be that well known in music yet, but Bleona Qereti has definitely made a name for herself through fashion. The Albanian singer has worn see-through tops with nothing but nipple pasties before, and her bold statement at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars after party caught people's attention.
Chrissy Teigen's dramatic double front slits proved to be a little difficult, and she ended up flashing her "hooha" (as she referred to it) to the cameras at the 2016 American Music Awards. Later, she sarcastically apologized on Instagram.
The then-19-year-old wasn't afraid to show some skin in her Versace swirled cut-out dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2015. While the design covered her for the most part, it also revealed some under boob and her entire left leg.
The Sports Illustrated cover model wore her first "naked dress" to the 2016 VMAs—and apparently wearing a see-through dress to a big event is a celebrity rite of passage. Rather than complete the bare-skinned look with a nude body suit—like most naked dress wearers do—Graham opted to wear black lingerie instead.
The beauty mogul–who was pregnant with her second child, Saint, at the time—wore a risqué lingerie-like Givenchy jumpsuit to the 2015 LACMA Art and Film Gala.
Lady Gaga rolled up to the 2017 Grammy Awards in platform over-the-knee boots, leather shorts, and a cropped jacket that showed off her midriff—and under boob.
The Victoria's Secret angel is pretty accustomed to wearing little to nothing on the runway—and, it appears, on the red carpet too. At the 2017 VS Fashion Show after party, Maxwell wore what looks like lace-y lingerie with no bra.
With two large slits and only a very small panel of fabric to cover her frontside, it was inevitable that something was bound to go wrong with Iggy Azelela's dress. She had a NSFW moment that revealed her nude underwear at the 2013 EMAs.
During the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the Russian model wore an asymmetrical Versace dress that completely covered the right side of her body, but only lightly covered the left side with a sheer, dotted pattern.
During the premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Lawrence boldly wore a knitted Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall 2013 dress. But this may actually be the least revealing naked dress of all, since she paired it with a black bodysuit underneath.
Normally, celebrities show off a little side boob. But Rita Ora accentuated her side butt in this black mesh Dona Karan gown at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars after party.
Thanks to some strategically placed sparkles, Khloé Kardashian's sheer gown kept her covered at the 2016 Angel Ball—for the most part anyway.
Between its plunging v-neck and high front slit, the actress slash dancer slash businesswoman's sheer 2017 American Music Awards dress reveals a lot of cleavage and leg.
The actress showed off nearly all of her lower backside in this red Versace cut-out dress during Paris Fashion Week in 2015.
Kendall Jenner stepped out in the streets of Paris in a Sonia Rykiel jacket over a sheer bodysuit with star-shaped pasties (for modesty, you know).
At the 2017 Video Music Awards, Heidi Klum wore a sheer gold, lace gown that showed major cleavage, along with most of her legs.