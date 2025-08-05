Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Over, but You Can Still Shop These 23 Hidden Gems for Less

I'm one of the most frugal shoppers I know, so when a sale as good as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends, I get a case of FOMO. Did I grab all of the rich-looking basics I need for the fall fashion season? Were there last-chance deals I missed out on? Thankfully, there's plenty of discounted hidden gems at Nordstrom to cheer me up from my post-Anniversary Sale blues.

Nordstrom just quietly added hundreds of new markdowns to its already-massive sale section, and it would be a shame if they went unnoticed. So, I'm sharing every discounted fashion find worth your attention, just in time to prep your transitional outfits for fall. If you don't want to be caught off guard when the new season arrives, this list includes summer-to-fall trends like lightweight sweaters, jackets, and transitional dresses. I've got your footwear covered, too, with cool sneakers and trendy flat shoes.

If you thought you missed out on all of the great fashion deals at Nordstrom, think again. These low-key sale finds below are sure to fill the gaping hole the Anniversary Sale left.

Mid Rise Crop Flare Jeans
MANGO
Mid Rise Crop Flare Jeans (Were $60)

These jeans provide ample opportunity to show off a cute pair of fall-ready shoes.

Nordstrom, Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35)

Because your basics collection could use a dose of color.

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

Trust me when I say you'll get plenty of wear out of these soft linen pants over the next month or two.

Zaria Low Top Sneaker
Sam Edelman
Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

These retro-inspired sneakers come in the coolest shades.

Mango , Curra Ruched Sleeveless Column Dress (Was $70)

Mango
Curra Ruched Sleeveless Column Dress (Was $70)

Chocolate brown is the summer color trend I'm bringing with me into fall.

Luxe French Terry Sweatshirt
Zella
Luxe French Terry Sweatshirt (Was $59)

Soon it will be sweater season, and you'll want this comfy sweatshirt to cozy up in on casual days.

Doretta Kitten Heel Flip Flop
Jeffrey Campbell
Doretta Kitten Heel Flip Flops (Were $125)

These '90s-inspired flip-flops come in the coolest colors.

Donna Karan New York, Double Breasted Trench Coat
Donna Karan New York
Double Breasted Trench Coat (Was $299)

A trench coat is a must-have come fall, so snag this luxe option before the new season arrives.

Zip Front Sleeveless Denim Midi Dress
Modenaire
Zip Front Sleeveless Denim Midi Dress (Was $98)

A denim dress is the ultimate transitional piece.

Rothy's, The Point Ii
Rothy's
The Point Ii (Were $155)

I've never met a pair of ballet flats more comfortable than Rothy's.

MANGO, Sero Sleeveless Shirtdress
MANGO
Sero Sleeveless Shirtdress (Was $90)

Something tells me cobalt blue is going to be huge this fall.

Sergio Short Sleeve Polo Sweater
French Connection
Sergio Short Sleeve Polo Sweater (Was $98)

Wear this polo top with anything to instantly add polish to your outfit.

Sam Edelman, Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130)

Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130)

I never knew I needed pink ballet flats until now.

MANGO, V-Neck Sweater (Was $70)

MANGO
V-Neck Sweater (Was $70)

This lightweight sweater can easily be worn in the fall, too.

Zamore Sleeveless Tie Waist Midi Dress
MANGO
Zamore Sleeveless Tie Waist Midi Dress (Was $90)

The next time you don't know what to wear, throw this dress on and call it a day.

New Balance, Gender Inclusive 740 Sneakers (Were $110)

New Balance
Gender Inclusive 740 Sneakers (Were $110)

While Hailey Bieber's New Balance sneakers are no longer on sale, this style is just as cool.

Textured Knit Maxi Skirt
MANGO
Textured Knit Maxi Skirt (Was $50)

I don't see the boho fashion trend slowing down anytime soon, so test it out with this white skirt.

Caslon, Utility Jacket (Was $90)

Caslon
Utility Jacket (Was $90)

This jacket has just the right feel to wear now and into fall.

Maeve Floral Midi Sundress
ASTR the Label
Maeve Floral Midi Sundress (Was $109)

If you have a wedding on your calendar in the next couple of months, this number would make for an eye-catching wedding guest dress.

You Flip Flop
Havaianas
You Flip Flops (Were $42)

Now's your chance to score Jennifer Lawrence's favorite flip-flops at a major discount.

Emma Patch Pocket High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Wit & Wisdom
Emma Patch Pocket High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $88)

I'm a big fan of the polished dark wash and patch pocket detail on these jeans.

Free People, Ultraviolet Maxi Dress (Was $148)

Free People
Ultraviolet Maxi Dress (Was $148)

Chocolate brown and polka dots make this dress a trend double hitter.

Denim Culottes
Madewell
Denim Culottes (Were $128)

The fashion set is currently obsessed with culottes, so I'm looking to try out a pair myself.

