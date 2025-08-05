I'm one of the most frugal shoppers I know, so when a sale as good as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends, I get a case of FOMO. Did I grab all of the rich-looking basics I need for the fall fashion season? Were there last-chance deals I missed out on? Thankfully, there's plenty of discounted hidden gems at Nordstrom to cheer me up from my post-Anniversary Sale blues.

Nordstrom just quietly added hundreds of new markdowns to its already-massive sale section, and it would be a shame if they went unnoticed. So, I'm sharing every discounted fashion find worth your attention, just in time to prep your transitional outfits for fall. If you don't want to be caught off guard when the new season arrives, this list includes summer-to-fall trends like lightweight sweaters, jackets, and transitional dresses. I've got your footwear covered, too, with cool sneakers and trendy flat shoes.

If you thought you missed out on all of the great fashion deals at Nordstrom, think again. These low-key sale finds below are sure to fill the gaping hole the Anniversary Sale left.

