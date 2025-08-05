Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Over, but You Can Still Shop These 23 Hidden Gems for Less
Here's how to prep your fall wardrobe while sticking to your budget.
I'm one of the most frugal shoppers I know, so when a sale as good as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends, I get a case of FOMO. Did I grab all of the rich-looking basics I need for the fall fashion season? Were there last-chance deals I missed out on? Thankfully, there's plenty of discounted hidden gems at Nordstrom to cheer me up from my post-Anniversary Sale blues.
Nordstrom just quietly added hundreds of new markdowns to its already-massive sale section, and it would be a shame if they went unnoticed. So, I'm sharing every discounted fashion find worth your attention, just in time to prep your transitional outfits for fall. If you don't want to be caught off guard when the new season arrives, this list includes summer-to-fall trends like lightweight sweaters, jackets, and transitional dresses. I've got your footwear covered, too, with cool sneakers and trendy flat shoes.
If you thought you missed out on all of the great fashion deals at Nordstrom, think again. These low-key sale finds below are sure to fill the gaping hole the Anniversary Sale left.
These jeans provide ample opportunity to show off a cute pair of fall-ready shoes.
Trust me when I say you'll get plenty of wear out of these soft linen pants over the next month or two.
These retro-inspired sneakers come in the coolest shades.
Chocolate brown is the summer color trend I'm bringing with me into fall.
These '90s-inspired flip-flops come in the coolest colors.
A trench coat is a must-have come fall, so snag this luxe option before the new season arrives.
I've never met a pair of ballet flats more comfortable than Rothy's.
Something tells me cobalt blue is going to be huge this fall.
While Hailey Bieber's New Balance sneakers are no longer on sale, this style is just as cool.
I don't see the boho fashion trend slowing down anytime soon, so test it out with this white skirt.
If you have a wedding on your calendar in the next couple of months, this number would make for an eye-catching wedding guest dress.
Now's your chance to score Jennifer Lawrence's favorite flip-flops at a major discount.
Chocolate brown and polka dots make this dress a trend double hitter.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.