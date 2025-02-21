I come bearing good news: It’s almost time to test-drive the Spring 2025 trends we saw on the runways back in September of last year. And while I’m pumped to add some trendy new spring colors to my rotation, I know that my capsule wardrobe would be nothing without some tried-and-true basics. They’re the building blocks of every outfit I put together, and as such, they need to be refreshed ahead of every new season.

After some digging, I found three of my favorite retailers for high-quality yet affordable finds—Gap, Banana Republic, and Mango—currently offer major discounts. For starters, Gap is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide with an additional 40 percent off sale finds, while Banana Republic currently has up to 40 percent off a selection of items. Mango, on the other hand, is throwing its Final Clearance sale with up to a whopping 70 percent off hundreds of finds. Now you can revamp your spring capsule wardrobe without breaking your budget.

To prove it, I’ve rounded up my favorite on-sale basics from Gap, Mango, and Banana Republic to shop for spring. Ahead, you’ll find everything you need for a complete seasonal wardrobe, whether you choose light sweaters and jackets or go-to T-shirts, tank tops, and denim. If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that these finds will become your new favorite spring essentials.

On-Sale Spring Basics at Gap

Gap Modern Rib Cropped Boatneck T-Shirt (Was $30) $17 at Gap This long-sleeve T-shirt may seem basic, but that’s why you’ll wear it repeatedly.

Gap CashSoft Cardigan (Was $70) $55 at Gap Gap’s CashSoft line is like the real thing without the price tag—or the dry-clean-only label. Wear this pick now with tanks, then keep it at your desk to battle the harsh AC come spring.

Gap 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers (Were $90) $71 at Gap Temps will soon be too high to wear your go-to wool trousers, so swap them out for these breezy linen-blend pants instead.

Gap Icon Trench Coat (Was $168) $117 at Gap A trench coat is the quintessential spring outerwear piece, so now's the time to add one to your closet if you're still on the hunt. Gap's one comes top-rated for its oversized fit and high-quality feel.

Gap CashSoft Cropped High V-Neck Sweater (Was $70) $55 at Gap Spring outfits are all about layering, and this sweater is a great piece to have in your arsenal. It would look so chic paired with a white crewneck tee underneath.

Gap Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt (Was $60) $47 at Gap I’ll never get tired of wearing button-down shirts simply because there are so many ways to style them. For spring, I recommend layering this oversized option over a tank and pairing it with lots of necklaces.

Gap Easy Tiered Eyelet Maxi Skirt (Was $80) $63 at Gap Remember the iconic white skirt outfit formula of summer 2024? I’m willing to bet it’s returning for spring 2025. Grab this find and pair it with crop tops for an easy yet polished look.

Gap CashSoft Rib Maxi Polo Sweater Dress (Was $90) $53 at Gap This knitted dress was practically made for the office. With its simple style, you can have fun with your choice of shoes and accessories.

Gap Modern Rib High Neck Top (Was $25) $12 at Gap I like to replace my white tank top every other season so that the color stays fresh—this $12 find gets bonus style points for its high neckline and wide shoulder straps.

On-Sale Spring Basics at Banana Republic

Banana Republic Ribbed Merino Cardigan (Was $100) $80 at Banana Republic With a slim fit and luxe ribbing, this cardigan is pretty enough to wear on its own. Choose from classic neutral shades like beige, black, and grey, or go bold with a cherry red.

Banana Republic The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $120) $95 at Banana Republic Add these white jeans to your denim collection in the new season. The shade feels especially on brand for spring, and they’re a nice switch-up from your go-to blue pairs.

Banana Republic Wide Ribbed Turtleneck Maxi Dress (Was $150) $120 at Banana Republic This little black dress is the ideal pick for the tricky transitional weather. It’s lightweight and can be styled in a thousand different ways. I’d wear it with tights and knee-high boots for now, but come spring, I’d pair it with kitten heels.

Banana Republic High-Rise Straight Jeans (Were $110) $85 at Banana Republic Straight-leg jeans are timeless, so you can rely on this pair of jeans year after year. Go with a dark wash pair for a more elevated look.

Banana Republic Cotton-Silk Crew-Neck Sweater (Was $100) $65 at Banana Republic Wear this striped sweater on chilly in-between days when one extra layer would do the trick.

Banana Republic Crinkle Crepe Pull-On Pants (Were $120) $95 at Banana Republic It doesn’t get easier than these pull-on pants. They have a tailored look like trousers but feel just as comfy as a pair of pajamas.

Banana Republic Denim Maxi Skirt (Was $100) $80 at Banana Republic Don’t think you saw the last of maxi denim skirts in 20—I predict the silhouette will return for spring.

On-Sale Spring Basics at Mango

Mango 100% Cashmere Sweater (Was $200) $100 at Mango Spring may be approaching, but that doesn't mean you should pack away your sweaters. This cashmere knit is lightweight enough for tricky transitional weather—there are plenty of on-sale shades to choose from, too, for a pop of color in your wardrobe.

Mango Oversized Button-Down Parka (Was $200) $80 at Mango If you thought rain jackets couldn't be chic, think again. This one is equally stylish and functional, but be warned that it runs large.

Mango Silk Satin Top (Was $80) $40 at Mango Sometimes, a simple tank top doesn't cut it. So, opt for this silky tank instead. It's perfectly polished for date night, the office, or drinks with the girls.

Mango Blanca Straight-Fit Cropped Jeans (Were $70) $40 at Mango These cropped jeans will be the perfect pair in my denim rotation come springtime when all I want to wear are fun sandals and trendy sneakers.

Mango Knit Sweater Round Neck Design (Was $80) $60 at Mango This pick is big, soft, and warm, making it an easy choice for cold, rainy, early-spring days.

Mango Mid-Rise Mini-Skirt (Was $50) $40 at Mango A simple black mini skirt like this is a classic.

Mango Three-Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt (Was $30) $20 at Mango Swap out your winter turtleneck for this elevated T-shirt. The three-quarter sleeve and scoop neckline give it a feminine balletcore feel.

Mango Satin Long Skirt (Was $70) $30 at Mango A slip skirt is a must in your spring wardrobe. Dress up this pretty green option with kitten heels and a blazer for the office, or dress it down with cool white sneakers and a tee.

Mango Pocketed Denim Jacket (Was $80) $50 at Mango It doesn't get much more classic than this denim jacket. It's the ideal throw-on-and-go piece since it goes with everything in your closet.