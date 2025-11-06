Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Rich-Looking Sweaters
23 knits I want to wear all season long.
Nothing brings me joy in the cold weather like a chic sweater does. A big cashmere sweater or trendy cardigan makes cute fall outfits easy and comfortable. With how often I turn to my knitwear collection in the fall and winter, I could always use a refresh. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that I'm shopping Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale to update my go-to sweaters.
From now through November 10, Nordstrom is offering an extra 30 percent off its sale section. Plenty of Nordstrom's luxurious cashmere sweaters are included, as are knits from editor-loved brands like Free People, Open Edit, and more. Whether you're shopping for an affordable gift or looking to treat yourself to your own fashion-forward gift, this is a sale you won't want to skip.
Personally, I've filled my Nordstrom cart with the coziest knits I could find, and they're too good to keep to myself. Keep scrolling to shop all of the sweaters from Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale that I have my eye on.
While I love this chocolate brown shade, this sweater comes in so many other fall colors to suit your fancy.
Black and white is a color combo that always looks rich.
I'd pair this cropped sweater with a midi skirt and knee-high boots for a simple fall outfit.
Elevate your casual outfits with this knitted sweatshirt.
This rich-looking cardigan is a dream come true for all of my fall work outfits.
I'd layer a white T-shirt underneath this V-neck sweater for a rich-girl look.
Caslon makes the best basics—this cardigan further proves that point.
A fair isle sweater is a must-have come cold weather.
This sweater gives me a Y2K vibe and I'm here for it.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.