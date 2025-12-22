I’m New to the Minimalism Look—29 On-Sale Nordstrom Finds I’m Shopping First
Take it from a reformed maximalist.
It feels like everyone in New York City has the flu right now, but I've been bitten by a bug of a different kind this winter. After spending months touting my anti-minimalist stance, I have a sudden hankering to strip away the color from my closet in favor of easy-to-style neutrals. But rather than toss out everything I own and start fresh, I'm using Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale to bolster my collection of minimalist fashion finds.
I blame Fashion Editor Lauren Tappan, whose stylish outfits I see parading around Marie Claire's Manhattan office every week. I've studied her go-to outfits and pulled this list of 29 finds from the sale that emulate her cool, pared-down vibe. The deals, running until January 5, offer massive savings on everything I need, from cashmere knits to chic boots and sneakers. Consider my style problems solved.
Ahead, I found every single piece worth shopping for in the sale. If you, too, are reinventing your style for 2026, this is a great place to start.
Coach's viral Brooklyn Bag never goes on sale, but this pale pink colorway is majorly discounted. I
I swear by sweater vests, so this is an easy buy.
Tappan loves to style a V-neck sweater over a white T-shirt, so I'm stealing her styling hack.
Even the coolest girls need a pair of waterproof boots in their winter rotations.
Or, try this kitten heel pair on for size.
Don't let Jennifer Lawrence know these Adidas Taekwondo sneakers are on super sale!
