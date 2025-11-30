I’m Tired of Shopping the Latest Trends, So I’m Checking Out These On-Sale Basics at Nordstrom Instead
Welcome to Black Friday weekend.
I don’t know about you, but I’m dealing with some mid-season winter trend fatigue. So, instead of shopping the most of-the-moment finds on sale at Nordstrom, I’m pivoting and shopping for the chicest basics in the retailer’s Black Friday sale instead.
Select styles will be marked down up to 60 percent, starting on Wednesday, November 19, and rolling into Wednesday, December 3. (That's two full weeks, for those keeping track.) Within the sale's assortment, you'll find everything in a reliable capsule wardrobe: sneakers, boots, work bags, cashmere sweaters, and trousers galore.
Ahead, I've pulled together the best of the best—high-quality basics you'll wear for years on end. And now, without further ado, I cordially invite you to shop Nordstrom's best Black Friday offerings, before they're gone.
Shop Nordstrom's Black Friday Basics
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.