I’m Tired of Shopping the Latest Trends, So I’m Checking Out These On-Sale Basics at Nordstrom Instead

Welcome to Black Friday weekend.

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 24: Sonia Lyson seen wearing a long dark brown shearling Ducie coat layered over wide, flowing cream trousers from Review and COS. The look is completed with soft slip-on shoes from Zara and a ribbed beige COS beanie. Accessories include a structured tan MCM tote bag with monogram patterning and slim black Gucci sunglasses. The outfit blends cozy winter textures with elevated neutral tones on November 24, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I don’t know about you, but I’m dealing with some mid-season winter trend fatigue. So, instead of shopping the most of-the-moment finds on sale at Nordstrom, I’m pivoting and shopping for the chicest basics in the retailer’s Black Friday sale instead.

Select styles will be marked down up to 60 percent, starting on Wednesday, November 19, and rolling into Wednesday, December 3. (That's two full weeks, for those keeping track.) Within the sale's assortment, you'll find everything in a reliable capsule wardrobe: sneakers, boots, work bags, cashmere sweaters, and trousers galore.

Ahead, I've pulled together the best of the best—high-quality basics you'll wear for years on end. And now, without further ado, I cordially invite you to shop Nordstrom's best Black Friday offerings, before they're gone.

