Zendaya Goes Cool-Girl Casual With Robert Pattinson in an Olive Jacket and Jeans
Her on-set style is unmatched.
Zendaya is widely considered to be one of the best dressed celebrities of her generation. She's incredible at method dressing and can follow a theme like no other (see: her 2024 Met Gala look). And even though she's always my favorite award show attendee, everyday street style is my choice genre of Zendaya outfit.
The actor's street style is wildly underrated. She can always be counted on to provide casual-cool 'fits that even us non-celebrities can copy with ease. Usually, these outfits in the form of neutral layers and affordable sweaters on chill outings with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. But over the last few weeks, she's been stepping out stylishly with another man.
While on set for their new film The Drama on Nov. 18, Zendaya was photographed with her co-star Robert Pattinson descending the steps of the Addison Gallery of American Art in Massachusetts. The actor wore straight-leg jeans in a medium blue wash, styled with a simple black hoodie.
On top, she layered an olive green jacket (a major outerwear trend for fall 2024) and a cross-body messenger bag straight out of 2003. Meanwhile, her footwear of choice was simple and nondescript. She wore a pair of simple black leather boots. Pattinson matched her casual-cool vibes in a gray jacket and navy sweater of his own.
Though she was in character, Zendaya's costume felt on par with her relaxed weekend style. Her on-screen wardrobe is been similar to that of a British academic and features cozy sweaters, plain trousers, and a whole range of chic oversized coats. The film hasn't even hit screens, and yet it's already provided tons of fashion fodder.
Shop Casual Basics Inspired By Zendaya
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Cher Considered Suicide While Trapped in "Loveless Marriage" With Sonny Bono
"I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Future Queen of Norway Faces Another Shocking Scandal as Her Son Is Arrested for Third Time in Three Months
Marius Borg Høiby is Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son from a previous partner.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Her $375 Aritzia Coat Party Until 2 A.M.
The pop star paired her metallic gold mini dress with a surprisingly affordable coat.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Unleashes Her Inner Millennial in Skintight Leggings and a Satin Going-Out Top
You can take the girl out of 2014, but you can't take 2014 out of the girl.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Postpartum Style Now Includes Lace Tops, Visible Bras, and Fur Coats
She's referencing one of her most memorable pregnancy photoshoots.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Zendaya Hosts a "Zendaya Double Feature" in Her Signature Louboutin Pumps and a Totally Sheer Top
She screened her own double feature.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's 2024 Governors Awards Gown Proves Her Breakup Era Is Defined By Naked Dresses
She wore another standout version on another red carpet.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Pairs Her Low-Cut Sequin Revenge Dress With an Even More Bedazzled Manicure
Plus a custom bling cup.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Transforms a Rare Vintage Gown Into the Chicest Black Maternity Dress
It's also the perfect party dress.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Halle Berry Re-Wears Her 2002 Oscars Naked Dress on the Elie Saab Runway
It looks even better now.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kendall Jenner's Under-$150 Reformation Skirt Proves the Perfect Black Mini Does Exist
She layered it effortlessly.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published