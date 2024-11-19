Zendaya Goes Cool-Girl Casual With Robert Pattinson in an Olive Jacket and Jeans

Zendaya is seen leaving the Corner Bar on October 24, 2024 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Zendaya is widely considered to be one of the best dressed celebrities of her generation. She's incredible at method dressing and can follow a theme like no other (see: her 2024 Met Gala look). And even though she's always my favorite award show attendee, everyday street style is my choice genre of Zendaya outfit.

The actor's street style is wildly underrated. She can always be counted on to provide casual-cool 'fits that even us non-celebrities can copy with ease. Usually, these outfits in the form of neutral layers and affordable sweaters on chill outings with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. But over the last few weeks, she's been stepping out stylishly with another man.

While on set for their new film The Drama on Nov. 18, Zendaya was photographed with her co-star Robert Pattinson descending the steps of the Addison Gallery of American Art in Massachusetts. The actor wore straight-leg jeans in a medium blue wash, styled with a simple black hoodie.

On top, she layered an olive green jacket (a major outerwear trend for fall 2024) and a cross-body messenger bag straight out of 2003. Meanwhile, her footwear of choice was simple and nondescript. She wore a pair of simple black leather boots. Pattinson matched her casual-cool vibes in a gray jacket and navy sweater of his own.

On location in Andover, MA, the Addison Gallery of American Art was transformed into the fictional Cambridge Art Museum for the filming of "The Drama." Stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson were seen immersed in their roles during production. November 18, 2024

Zendaya wears an army green jacket and jeans on set with Robert Pattinson.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Though she was in character, Zendaya's costume felt on par with her relaxed weekend style. Her on-screen wardrobe is been similar to that of a British academic and features cozy sweaters, plain trousers, and a whole range of chic oversized coats. The film hasn't even hit screens, and yet it's already provided tons of fashion fodder.

