Today's Top Stories
1
Exclusive: Meet the New Pink-Gold U.S. Coin
2
Sophie Turner Talks Joe Jonas & 'Game of Thrones'
3
50 Terrifying Ghost Stories Told by Famous People
4
The Ultimate Nail Color Guide for Every Skin Tone
5
10 Hotels with Toiletries Worth Stealing

​Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reunited on the Red Carpet for the First Time in *Years*

And no one can deal.

Getty
Oct 24, 2017

Thanks to their Disney roots (and working together on Barney & Friends), Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's friendship goes way back. But as anyone well-versed in early aughts celebrity drama knows, they had something resembling a kinda-sorta falling out, and stopped being photographed together in public for a while. At least, until last night.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The former co-stars and best friends reunited at the InStyle Awards, posing for several photos that sent the internet into a full meltdown.


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Selena and Demi have also been showing love for each other on social media—back in July, Demi tweeted support of her old friend's new song "Fetish," saying "we’ve come a long way since our Barney days."

While Selena recently posted comments on Instagram in support of Demi's documentary.

So. Here. For. This. Friendship.


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
blake lively ryan reynolds Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds for His BDay
Harvey Weinstein Weinstein's Ex-Assistant Breaks 20-Year Silence
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Selena Gomez | ELLE UK Fan Theory About Selena Gomez's New Track 'Wolves'
​Katy Perry Just Casually Crashed a Wedding
Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating Brandon Flynn
Meghan Markle Is Moving to London in November
Fergie Starts Cying About Split from Josh Duhamel
Obama | ELLE UK Watch George Bush Make Barack Obama Laugh
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Are Flirting on Twitter
The Wildest Outfits Celebs Have Ever Worn for NYE