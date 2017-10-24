​Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reunited on the Red Carpet for the First Time in *Years*

Thanks to their Disney roots (and working together on Barney & Friends), Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's friendship goes way back. But as anyone well-versed in early aughts celebrity drama knows, they had something resembling a kinda-sorta falling out, and stopped being photographed together in public for a while. At least, until last night.
The former co-stars and best friends reunited at the InStyle Awards, posing for several photos that sent the internet into a full meltdown.
Selena and Demi have also been showing love for each other on social media—back in July, Demi tweeted support of her old friend's new song "Fetish," saying "we’ve come a long way since our Barney days."
While Selena recently posted comments on Instagram in support of Demi's documentary.
So. Here. For. This. Friendship.