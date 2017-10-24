​Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reunited on the Red Carpet for the First Time in *Years*

Thanks to their Disney roots (and working together on Barney & Friends), Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's friendship goes way back. But as anyone well-versed in early aughts celebrity drama knows, they had something resembling a kinda-sorta falling out, and stopped being photographed together in public for a while. At least, until last night.



The former co-stars and best friends reunited at the InStyle Awards, posing for several photos that sent the internet into a full meltdown.

MY HEART CAN NOT HANDLE THIS!! DEMI & SELENA attending the #InStyleAwards last night , this is wallpaper material y’all😭😍💥💜💜💜 #Delena pic.twitter.com/nzc0wxixtv — Sky🦄 (@omgSkySaleh) October 24, 2017

IM GONNA CRY MY HEART IDKLEAVE ME IN PEACE #DELENA OMG IVE BEEN WAITUNG FOR SO LONG IM GONNA CRY DID I SAYTHAT OMG I LOVE THEM#FUCKINGDELENA https://t.co/Sm3v0Byj0d — Hannah (@hannahthebxtch) October 24, 2017

This is the first picture of Demi and Selena in 2 years. 😭❤️ #Delena pic.twitter.com/UHgMWOSTK0 — Tris 💥 (@gamesvato) October 24, 2017

Selena and Demi have also been showing love for each other on social media—back in July, Demi tweeted support of her old friend's new song "Fetish," saying "we’ve come a long way since our Barney days."

.@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we've come a long way since our Barney days 😝💗 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 14, 2017

While Selena recently posted comments on Instagram in support of Demi's documentary.

So. Here. For. This. Friendship.