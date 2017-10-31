Today's Top Stories
​Wait, Did Khloé Kardashian ​Just Confirm Her Pregnancy on Snapchat?

She posted a video of Tristan Thompson captioned, "That's Daddy."

Getty
Oct 31, 2017

As you're probably well aware by now, Khloé Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child—though she has yet to confirm the news herself despite being spotted with a small baby bump.

Khloé Kardashian Just Showed Off Her Bump in NYC

However, evidence that the youngest Kardashian is, in fact, expecting is piling up. First, there was the video of her and Kylie Jenner (also pregnant) saying they're having "so many babies." And now, there's a video of Khloé enjoying Halloween with her boyfriend (they dressed up as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones), which she captioned "Daddy."


Of course, Daddy is—according to Urban Dictionary's mile-long definition—also "the kind man worthy of a beautiful, strong intelligent woman's love and loyal devotion," and isn't technically a reference to pregnancy. But still, coincidence? WE THINK NOT.

Also important: They won the Best Couple's Costume.


Khloé and Kylie Tease "So Many Babies"

