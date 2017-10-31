​Wait, Did Khloé Kardashian ​Just Confirm Her Pregnancy on Snapchat?

As you're probably well aware by now, Khloé Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child—though she has yet to confirm the news herself despite being spotted with a small baby bump.



However, evidence that the youngest Kardashian is, in fact, expecting is piling up. First, there was the video of her and Kylie Jenner (also pregnant) saying they're having "so many babies." And now, there's a video of Khloé enjoying Halloween with her boyfriend (they dressed up as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones), which she captioned "Daddy."

Of course, Daddy is—according to Urban Dictionary's mile-long definition—also "the kind man worthy of a beautiful, strong intelligent woman's love and loyal devotion," and isn't technically a reference to pregnancy. But still, coincidence? WE THINK NOT.

Also important: They won the Best Couple's Costume.

