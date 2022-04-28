Kanye West Recovered Kim Kardashian's Alleged Sex Tape Footage From Ray J to Avoid It Leaking

As Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner were extremely relatably bickering in a New York City hotel room on the latest episode of The Kardashians, they received a call from Kim to report to her own room. This all happened before Kim was due to film Saturday Night Live.

When they got there, they were greeted by Kim's ex Kanye "Ye" West. Kris complimented him on his outfit. "I just came from the airport, so this is my travel in coach vibes."

But Kris was confused: "Wait, did you just get here?" she asked. "I thought you were already here in New York."

The rapper answered, "Well I had to go to L.A. and come back, so I just traveled to get something for Kim."

Kris was adequately impressed by the effort.

Kim then walked in and broke down in tears, telling Kris, Khloé and some of their assembled friends, "so Kanye flew home last night, and he came back this morning and I want to show you guys what he got me."

She then opened up a small suitcase and said, "He got me all of the sex tape back, and he flew home and got the computer, it was on a hard drive, and he met up with Ray J at the airport, and got it all back for me."

To the camera, Kim said, "I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I had the power to or Kanye has the power to, like, that is just the most important thing to me, and I'm just like so emotional because of it."

Thankfully, though, there was nothing Kim wouldn't want out there on the tapes: "I watched it," she said. "It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub. Nothing sexual, nothing weird. And so now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL, right before the bar, right before everything."

And the rest is history.