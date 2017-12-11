Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Just Embraced Her Unshaved Armpit Hair and We're Living

*hands hurt from clapping*

Dec 11, 2017

Much like most everyone else on this planet, women have body hair! And (brief miniature rant coming your way, sorry) for the most part society teaches us that we should shave it off. Which sure, that works for some people. For others, it doesn't. Either way is fine, which is why it's nice to see supermodel Gigi Hadid show off her unshaven armpits in her Love Magazine advent calendar video.

Watch the video above for inspiration, and FYI, this was shot during one of Gigi's training sessions with Rob Piela from Gotham Gym.

