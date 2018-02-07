Today's Top Stories
1
How Meghan and Harry Are Spending V-Day
2
11 Ridiculously Pretty Box Braids Styles
3
Gabrielle Union on Sexual Harassment for WOC
4
Down Jackets Worth Leaving the House to Wear
5
Experts Review the Most Popular Vibrators

Fans Predicted Kylie Jenner's Baby Name and It's Actually Insane

Are these people wizards, y/n?

Getty Images

You know how Kylie Jenner casually named her baby Stormi? Yeah, no one saw that coming. Except these people, who—out of all the random, potentially weather-related names out there in the universe—accurately predicted what the beauty mogul would call her first child.

First of all, a Twitter user with the name "potato w eyes" (inspiring) mused:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But then there's Breanne Durbin, who claimed Kylie would name her baby Stormi (well, fine, Stormy) all the way back in early January. Note: she "thought of it during a storm."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meanwhile, another fan responded "It’s Stormie << GET UR FACTS IN ORDER," almost accurately guessing at the unusual spelling.

Honestly, applause is in order:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Travis Scott Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct
Jenna Dewan on Imperfect Marriage to Channing
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sharon Tate's Sister Slams Hilary Duff
See the Full Name Kylie Jenner Gave Her Daughter
We Finally Know What Kylie Jenner Named Her Baby
Kim Kardashian Sends Stephanie Shepherd V-Day Gift
20 Things You Never Knew About Making 'The Flash'
New Theory About Kylie Jenner's Baby Name
Robert Pattinson Is Working Out Shirtless
Meghan Markle and Wendell Pierce on Suits Meghan Markle Used to Talk About Harry in Code