Khloé Kardashian Left the Funniest/Meanest Comment on Kris Jenner's Instagram

Champion mom troller Khloé Kardashian continued her World Kris Jenner Heckling Tour on Wednesday, leaving an Instagram comment that had commenters who either went looking for it or caught it at just the right time before it got swallowed into the abyss rolling in the aisles.

It was on the below photo of Kris and Kylie Jenner's joint WWD cover that Khloé made her move. (Context: The accompanying story revealed that, in just 18 months, Kylie's cosmetic business has generated $420 million in retail sales and is on track to become a $1 billion brand by 2022. Neat!)

Perhaps taking her inspiration from other commenters who speculated that Kylie is now Kris' favorite because of her earning power/Kris Jenner having a wallet where her heart should be, Khloé struck, leaving a single, devastating line.

Even if this is true, she'll always have us.

