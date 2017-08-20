Kim Kardashian Ate Ice Cream With Rainbow Sprinkles After Her Make-Up Masterclass

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian ran one of her famed make-up masterclasses, with her personal, longtime make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic. Tickets to the day range from $500 right up to $1500, and give attendees tips and tricks on how to create a signature look like Kim's.

Thank you to everyone who came out to the Masterclass today with @makeupbymario A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

♥️ thank you from Kim and myself to everyone who came today to #TheMasterClass. Love you guys we had an amazing time with you xoxo @kimkardashian #MakeupByMario @themasterclass A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Most Popular

After a long hard day's work, Kim and her assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, made an all important snack stop. And Kim's snack of choice? Ice cream with rainbow sprinkles, of course.

In the photos, Stephanie is rather deftly holding two ice creams in one hand. And Kim's face has a look of longing on it, that everyone can recognize. Basically, Kim Kardashian is all of us looking at ice cream.

After a long day at The Masterclass, she earned it.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.