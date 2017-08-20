Kim Kardashian Ate Ice Cream With Rainbow Sprinkles After Her Make-Up Masterclass
Her assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, got one too.
On Saturday, Kim Kardashian ran one of her famed make-up masterclasses, with her personal, longtime make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic. Tickets to the day range from $500 right up to $1500, and give attendees tips and tricks on how to create a signature look like Kim's.
After a long hard day's work, Kim and her assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, made an all important snack stop. And Kim's snack of choice? Ice cream with rainbow sprinkles, of course.
In the photos, Stephanie is rather deftly holding two ice creams in one hand. And Kim's face has a look of longing on it, that everyone can recognize. Basically, Kim Kardashian is all of us looking at ice cream.
After a long day at The Masterclass, she earned it.
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.