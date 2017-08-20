Kim Kardashian Ate Ice Cream With Rainbow Sprinkles After Her Make-Up Masterclass

Breaking News!

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian ran one of her famed make-up masterclasses, with her personal, longtime make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic. Tickets to the day range from $500 right up to $1500, and give attendees tips and tricks on how to create a signature look like Kim's.

Thank you to everyone who came out to the Masterclass today with @makeupbymario

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

After a long hard day's work, Kim and her assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, made an all important snack stop. And Kim's snack of choice? Ice cream with rainbow sprinkles, of course.

In the photos, Stephanie is rather deftly holding two ice creams in one hand. And Kim's face has a look of longing on it, that everyone can recognize. Basically, Kim Kardashian is all of us looking at ice cream.

After a long day at The Masterclass, she earned it.

From: Harper's Bazaar
