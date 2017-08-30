The Ultimate Ranking of 'Game of Thrones' Sex Scenes

Before seeking out mutual respect in her sexual relationship with Khal Drogo, Daenerys got lessons in love making (sorry) from one of her handmaids, who taught her to make eye contact and encouraged her to be on top. To quote: "You will make him like it, Khaleesi. Men want what they've never had."

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥

6. Daenerys and Daario

Daenerys took a long time to get over the death of Khal Drogo, but once she did, it was insanely hot.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

5. Missandei and Grey Worm

This scene was A) a long time coming, and B) featured oral sex on a woman—which just doesn't get as much screen time as it deserves on TV. But the great thing about the moment is it wasn't just built out of lust and sexual tension. These two have been hopelessly smitten forever, and to see them so vulnerable was extremely sweet.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

4. Loras and Renly

While Game of Thrones doesn't have nearly as much male nudity as it does female, they've featured several gay sex scenes—like this oral sex scene between Loras and Renly.

Dracarys level:🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

3. Robb and Talisa

This scene makes the list because—like Jon and Ygritte—there was *so much* sexual tension leading up to it. But the best part? How Talisa had to undo all the fancy laces on Robb's leather vest. Tragically, it's impossible to watch without crying due to Wed Redding related trauma, so have fun with that.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

2. Jon and Ygritte

Hello and welcome to the best sex scene of all time, the moment in which Jon Snow proved he does, in fact, know some stuff—that stuff being how to perform oral sex on a woman in a dimly lit cave.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

1. Daenerys and Khal Drogo

This is the scene where Daenerys takes control of her sexual relationship with her husband Khal Drogo (they've previously only ever had sex from behind), and tells him "tonight I would look upon your face." They proceed to form an intimate connection that changes the tenor of their relationship.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

