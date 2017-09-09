Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Tiniest Trench Coat, and Literally Nothing Else

Kim Kardashian's New York Fashion Week style so far has been experimental, and borderline naked. Not only has she worn sheer tights as pants, the reality star just wore a Vivienne Westwood trench coat as a dress. And there's just one tiny button holding the whole look together:

Vivienne Westwood A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

As always, Kim manages to make the tiniest amount of clothing look super chic. Most of us wouldn't dare to leave the house in just a trench coat, but the app mogul has no fear, and makes the look work. Plus, the coat totally compliments her new silver blonde hair.

