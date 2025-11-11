Chanel's Holiday Beauty Collection Just Raised the Bar—Here's What I'm Getting
The season's most elegant beauty gifts.
For months, I've been looking forward to all the dreamy holiday beauty arrivals dropping this season. Every year, the festive packaging, bundle deals, and limited-edition shades manage to outdo themselves. This year is no different, and I'm here to share a glimpse at what one of my favorite luxury brands is doing.
On a recent late-night scroll, I stumbled across Chanel's holiday beauty collection, a lineup that spans makeup, skincare, and fragrance, all in limited-edition packaging that transforms Chanel's most iconic products into true collector's pieces. There are also beautifully curated gift sets (already in my cart) and smaller luxuries like under-eye patches stamped with the classic double C, which feel equally opulent.
So whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for gifts for your loved ones, these are the Chanel holiday beauty picks to grab before they're gone.
For the Makeup Lover
I'm definitely grabbing a few of these for the beauty lovers in my life. It's the perfect introduction to the brand and helps create a flawless, rosy complexion.
This might be the prettiest palette I've ever seen—it has a stunning balance of wearable neutrals and mesmerizing shimmers. Consider me sold.
Another bundle of Chanel classics. Great for anyone looking to try out a new mascara routine.
Who doesn't love a rosy blush? PS: This is a limited-edition shade, so get your hands on it before it's too late.
I'm already picturing the holiday party and New Year's Eve looks this palette will deliver.
For the Fragrance Lover
The iconic fragrance we all know and love just got a holiday makeover, and it's as gorgeous as ever.
The timeless Chanel fragrance made perfectly portable with a luxe, purse-friendly case.
Another classic Chanel fragrance dressed in holiday packaging. This would make a fantastic present for any perfume lover on your list.
Quite possibly the chicest thing I've seen all week. The pearl detailing on the case is beyond stunning.
A rare holiday release of a fan-favorite scent.
Such a good gift duo—one for your vanity, one for on-the-go.
One of my all-time favorite Chanel scents.
This beautifully curated perfume set is the most elegant way to discover which iconic Chanel fragrance fits you best.
For the Skincare Lover
Every beauty lover in your life will fall for this set. It's filled with true essentials they'll reach for daily.
These are definitely on my holiday wish list. Not only do they help make you look more awake, but they're also insanely chic.
Because everyone loves a sparkly red nail for the holidays.
Chanel nail polishes last like no other. I'm loving this shade for winter, and may even wear it to ring in the new year.
Facial sprays are having a moment right now, and this serum-in-mist is a luxurious take on it.
Yet another skincare duo that every beauty lover would be ecstatic to unwrap during the holidays.
