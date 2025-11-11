Chanel's Holiday Beauty Collection Just Raised the Bar—Here's What I'm Getting

For months, I've been looking forward to all the dreamy holiday beauty arrivals dropping this season. Every year, the festive packaging, bundle deals, and limited-edition shades manage to outdo themselves. This year is no different, and I'm here to share a glimpse at what one of my favorite luxury brands is doing.

On a recent late-night scroll, I stumbled across Chanel's holiday beauty collection, a lineup that spans makeup, skincare, and fragrance, all in limited-edition packaging that transforms Chanel's most iconic products into true collector's pieces. There are also beautifully curated gift sets (already in my cart) and smaller luxuries like under-eye patches stamped with the classic double C, which feel equally opulent.

So whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for gifts for your loved ones, these are the Chanel holiday beauty picks to grab before they're gone.

For the Makeup Lover

For the Fragrance Lover

For the Skincare Lover