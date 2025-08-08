So We're All Obsessed With Jean Smart's Pixie Cut, Right?
She's making a strong case for gray hair.
Jean Smart just reminded me of why I absolutely love a gray hair moment. The Hacks actress appeared on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Aug. 7 looking extra casual in an oversized white button down shirt, wide leg blue jeans, and sneakers. But I found myself just as in love with her gray pixie cut as I was her comfy wardrobe.
Smart stopped by the talk show to discuss her one-woman Broadway show Call Me Izzy. For the segment, she wore her hair in a slightly grown-out pixie cut with a side part and soft curls. Her gray hair also looked a bit grown out or like it had an ombré effect, with the color being darker at the roots and blending into a more silver shade.
It's always refreshing to see a woman in Hollywood embracing her silver and gray color rather than covering up the roots. Over the last year, some of the biggest celebrity hair moments have included bold cuts and color changes like blunt bobs, wolf cuts, blonde hair colors, and soft highlights, but plenty of women have also been proudly showcasing their gray hair.
Kathy Bates wore a headful of silver curls during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in April, while Phylicia Rashad stepped out shortly after wearing gray micro braids. And don't get me started on all the women who wore gray hair to the Golden Globes earlier this year.
If Jean Smart or any other aforementioned celebrity is inspiring you to grow out your gray roots—or to dye your hair gray all over—there are a few products you'll need in your inventory to maintain the color and ensure your hair stays in optimal health. Read ahead to shop them.
Obviously, the best way to color your hair would be to see a professional, but if you must do it at home, this at-home dye is affordable and makes the process seamless.
For something a little less permanent, you can opt for a color depositing mask like this one. If your hair is already on the lighter side, this will moisturize it while also depositing a gray color that's meant to last up to ten washes.
Purple shampoos are often associated with blonde hair, but they're also good to have on hand when you have gray hair as well. This one tones brassiness, but it also has a bond-building formula that helps strengthen the hair and prevent breakage.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.