So We're All Obsessed With Jean Smart's Pixie Cut, Right?

Jean Smart just reminded me of why I absolutely love a gray hair moment. The Hacks actress appeared on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Aug. 7 looking extra casual in an oversized white button down shirt, wide leg blue jeans, and sneakers. But I found myself just as in love with her gray pixie cut as I was her comfy wardrobe.

Smart stopped by the talk show to discuss her one-woman Broadway show Call Me Izzy. For the segment, she wore her hair in a slightly grown-out pixie cut with a side part and soft curls. Her gray hair also looked a bit grown out or like it had an ombré effect, with the color being darker at the roots and blending into a more silver shade.

Jean Smart making an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's always refreshing to see a woman in Hollywood embracing her silver and gray color rather than covering up the roots. Over the last year, some of the biggest celebrity hair moments have included bold cuts and color changes like blunt bobs, wolf cuts, blonde hair colors, and soft highlights, but plenty of women have also been proudly showcasing their gray hair.

Kathy Bates wore a headful of silver curls during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in April, while Phylicia Rashad stepped out shortly after wearing gray micro braids. And don't get me started on all the women who wore gray hair to the Golden Globes earlier this year.

If Jean Smart or any other aforementioned celebrity is inspiring you to grow out your gray roots—or to dye your hair gray all over—there are a few products you'll need in your inventory to maintain the color and ensure your hair stays in optimal health. Read ahead to shop them.

L'Oreal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color in Smokey Silver $11.97 at Amazon US Obviously, the best way to color your hair would be to see a professional, but if you must do it at home, this at-home dye is affordable and makes the process seamless. Overtone Haircare Stormy Sterling Color Depositing Treatment Mask $32 at overtone.co For something a little less permanent, you can opt for a color depositing mask like this one. If your hair is already on the lighter side, this will moisturize it while also depositing a gray color that's meant to last up to ten washes. amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Strength Repair Shampoo​ $29 at Sephora Purple shampoos are often associated with blonde hair, but they're also good to have on hand when you have gray hair as well. This one tones brassiness, but it also has a bond-building formula that helps strengthen the hair and prevent breakage. L'Oréal Everpure Sulfate-Free Purple Conditioner $10.99 at Ulta Beauty It's always nice to follow any shampoo with a color-friendly conditioner. This drugstore option nourishes the hair while protecting it and preventing it from fading. Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment $14 at Amazon US A bonding treatment like this one helps restore weak or damaged hair from the inside out. Just use dime sized amount of it and then leave it in.