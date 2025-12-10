Just Trying to Figure Out How to Copy Christina Aguilera's Holiday Manicure
It's actually perfect.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: holiday nail designs don't have to be cheesy. The next few weeks is the perfect time to add some spice to an otherwise simple manicure and give it a festive holiday theme by way of shimmer nail polishes and Christmas designs. Christina Aguilera is already doing that pretty perfectly with her first festive manicure of the season.
Aguilera was a guest on a Dec. 9 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, and she showed up to the broadcast in a holiday mood. The singer wore a red and white minidress with white lace details, and she paired the look with a pair of bright red, over-the-knee boots. Her nails added a little extra holiday cheer to the look, as she wore almond-shaped nails with a nude base and various festive designs painted with shimmery red nail polish. A few fingers included red French tips while some others had bows and candy cane designs. Per Instagram, the look was put together by manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.
Holiday nails are actually pretty easy to DIY at home. You can keep it minimal with an all-over glitter nail polish like Khloé Kardashian recently did, or you can take things up a notch by blending holiday colors and themes. If Christina Aguilera's look has inspired you, read ahead to see how you can recreate it at home.
Red French tips can really be worn during any time of year, but the metallic paint used here makes the look appear more holiday-themed.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.