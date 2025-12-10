I've said it before and I'll say it again: holiday nail designs don't have to be cheesy. The next few weeks is the perfect time to add some spice to an otherwise simple manicure and give it a festive holiday theme by way of shimmer nail polishes and Christmas designs. Christina Aguilera is already doing that pretty perfectly with her first festive manicure of the season.

Christina Aguilera stops by "The Jennifer Hudson Show." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aguilera was a guest on a Dec. 9 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, and she showed up to the broadcast in a holiday mood. The singer wore a red and white minidress with white lace details, and she paired the look with a pair of bright red, over-the-knee boots. Her nails added a little extra holiday cheer to the look, as she wore almond-shaped nails with a nude base and various festive designs painted with shimmery red nail polish. A few fingers included red French tips while some others had bows and candy cane designs. Per Instagram, the look was put together by manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.

A close-up photo of Christina Aguilera's red and white holiday manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holiday nails are actually pretty easy to DIY at home. You can keep it minimal with an all-over glitter nail polish like Khloé Kardashian recently did, or you can take things up a notch by blending holiday colors and themes. If Christina Aguilera's look has inspired you, read ahead to see how you can recreate it at home.