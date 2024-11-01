The holiday season is quickly approaching, so it's time to stock up on beauty gift sets for your makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrance fans. Whether you're looking to gift (or restock!) a brand you know and love or test out something new—say, an editor-tested mascara or 2024's buzziest perfume—now is the time to buy at a discounted price. Sephora's Savings Event is here, and your budget could not be more thrilled.

If you're unfamiliar with the twice-yearly sale, here's the need-to-know info: It starts on November 1 and runs through November 11. Sephora Rouge members can access the sale starting November 1st and earn a 20 percent discount. Sephora VIB and Insider members can start shopping on November 5 and earn 15 percent and 10 percent discounts, respectively. As a little treat, everyone earns free shipping, and Sephora's in-house line, Sephora Collection, will be 30 percent off during the sale. Just use the code "SAVINGS" to earn your respective discount. Not a member? Don't worry—it's free to sign up.

There's a dizzying number of gift sets to choose from (over 800, to be exact), so I did the hard work for you. Keep scrolling to shop my curated list of the best beauty gift sets from Sephora's Savings Event, broken down by category for easy shopping. (The prices below reflect the full price before the discount is applied.)

Best Sephora Gift Sets at a Glance

Best Makeup Gift Sets

The best makeup gift sets come from several editor-favorite brands. Our picks include full and travel-sized versions of products that are probably already on your shopping list, like Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick Eyeshadow and Summer Fridays's Lip Butter Balm.

Summer Fridays The Mini Neutrals Lip Butter Balm Set $25 at Sephora Every time Summer Fridays releases a new flavor of its tinted lip balms, it goes viral. They're well deserving of the hype, too—they leave your lips buttery soft for hours, and every flavor I've tried (which is most of them) is delectable.

Make Up For Ever Mini Artist Color Pencil Lipliner & Eyeliner Kit $39 at Sephora Nearly every makeup fan I know is obsessed with these multi-use eye and lip pencils. Every shade has a creamy, easy-to-apply formula that shows up richly pigmented in one swipe. Their mini size makes them easy to toss in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups.

Sephora Favorites Holiday Lashstash to Go Mini Mascara Set With Redeemable Voucher $28 at Sephora Your next favorite mascara could be hiding in this set. There's a formula for all your lash goals, whether spidery long lashes or a thick, volumized look. The best part is the included voucher, which allows you to redeem your favorite full-size mascara from the set.

Laura Mercier Enchanting Shimmers Mini Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio $34 at Sephora Laura Mercier's eyeshadow sticks are a 10/10, so you can't go wrong. Just ask any beauty editor and I guarantee they have at least one in their makeup collection. They glide across the lid like a dream, are incredibly easy to blend out, are highly pigmented, and stay put all day long. This set comes with shimmery rose, gold, and bronze shades.

Rare Beauty Mini Blush and Luminize Trio $35 at Sephora Rare Beauty products never miss, but we especially love the brand's liquid blushes. This set comes with a brand new exclusive shade—a pretty dark red—that's perfect for the winter season and mastering the red blush trend. Thank you, Selena.

Yves Saint Laurent Loveshine Nude Lipstick Duo Set $63 at Sephora Yves Saint Laurent's Loveshine lipstick is one of my favorite formulas for a juicy pop of color. It delivers the full-coverage payoff you expect from a classic lipstick with the hydrating slip of an oil. I love that this set contains two versatile shades and that you're saving $27 for the price of two.

Saie Mini Dew Blush Trio Set $30 at Sephora Saie's blushes are having a moment right now, and this set lets you try three different shades for nearly the price of one full-sized option. There's a shade for every mood, including baby pink, bright watermelon, and an everyday mauve. You'll love the hydrating, dewy formula, and a little goes a long way, so they last an impressively long time.

Charlotte Tilbury Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets Advent Calendar $220 at Sephora Whoever unwraps Charlotte Tilbury's 2024 advent calendar this year is, as the name suggests, lucky. The heart-shaped box is jam-packed with some of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, from the cult-favorite Pillow Talk Eyeliner to the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray and Magic Cream moisturizer.

Best Fragrance and Bodycare Sets

Sephora has a ton of fragrances and bodycare gift sets for every kind of scent preference. Our favorite sets include cult-favorite buys like Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Spray and L'Occitane Cleansing and Softening Shower Oil.

Sephora Favorites Deluxe Mini Perfume Sampler Set With Redeemable Voucher $95 at Sephora Anyone on your list will appreciate this set. It comes with six deluxe samples of fan-favorite scents, including Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Blush, Juliette Has a Gun's Not a Perfume, and Phlur's Not Your Baby scent. The best part? You get to redeem the included voucher for a full-size bottle (!!!) of your choosing.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set $32 at Sephora Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 is one of my favorite gourmand perfumes. The cult-favorite body cream in the same scent is just as good, absorbs so quickly, and leaves my skin feeling baby-soft. You can bet this set is already in my cart.

Phlur Best Sellers Mini Deluxe Perfume Trio $28 at Sephora Phlur makes the kind of fragrances It-girls wear, so naturally, I want every single one. This set has three of the brand’s best-sellers: Father Figure, a fresh, fig scent; Missing Person, a skin-like musky perfume perfect for layering; and Vanilla Skin, a not-too-sweet vanilla fragrance.

L'Occitane Almond Softening & Moisturizing Holiday Trio $52 at Sephora Upgrading my body wash to this cult-favorite shower oil has made a world of difference in the softness of my skin, not to mention it smells delicious.

Voluspa 12 Day Candle Advent Calendar $85 at Sephora If I'm wishing for anything for the holidays, it's a fragrance advent calendar. You get a little surprise scent in the form of a mini luxury candle behind every door in this set.

Maison Margiela Advent Calendar $75 at Sephora I have been dying to try Maison Margiela's Replica fragrances. With this advent calendar, I can get my fair share of five best-selling scents in different formats, from perfumes and candles to body care. The set includes favorite fragrances like Beach Walk, By The Fireplace (an editor-favorite fall perfume), and Lazy Sunday Morning.

Gucci Mini Flora Eau De Parfum Perfume Trio Set $50 at Sephora Floral perfumes get a bad rep for smelling grandmotherly, but Gucci's are well-known for their unique, lush takes on the fragrance family. Each one has a special note to make it stand out including vanilla, patchouli, and dewberry.

2024 L'occitane 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar $84 at Sephora With how fun it is to open one gift, imagine the joy of opening 24. That's the thought behind this advent calendar, which comes with 24 (!!!) little treasures from L'occitane. Whoever is the lucky recipient of this gift will be set for the season with luxurious hand creams, shower gels, and body lotions in so many soothing scents.

Best Skincare Gift Sets

The best skincare gift sets we're shopping from Sephora are stocked with top-notch products. There's the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro in a set and Elemis's Pro-Collagen Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm (my favorite ever) in a can't-miss bundle.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Luminous Legends Faceware Pro Led Device Kit $455 at Sephora Considering this LED light therapy mask is $455 on its own, you can think of the serum, five peels (my favorite at-home chemical peels, by the way), and four brightening sheet masks as freebies. The mask is no joke, either—in two weeks, you'll notice an improvement in acne, and in 10 weeks, you're fine lines, wrinkles, and skin tone are visibly better.

Touchland Limited Edition Power Mist Top Five Value Set $45 at Sephora You can never have too much hand sanitizer in your bag, especially as we head into cold and flu season. Touchland’s upgraded formula has delicious scents and a moisturizing feel. One bottle lasts an impressively long time, too, so this set will have you covered for the season.

Dr. Jart+ Korean Face Mask 10 Pack Gift Set $70 at Sephora There's nothing like a face mask for a quick self-care moment. This set has a mask for nearly every skincare concern, whether you're dealing with redness, dryness, dullness, or large pores. With 10 different masks, this set would also make great stocking stuffers for your besties—or you can keep it for yourself.

Tower 28 Beauty Sos Rescue Bestsellers Kit $40 at Sephora Now that we're approaching the dry winter months, this set will be your skin's saving grace. Tower28's best-selling SOS Rescue spray is a godsend for stressed, irritated skin, while the LipSoftie lip balm is one of my favorites for treating dry, cracked lips. It also comes with a trial size of the Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer for when your skin is in rough shape and needs healing.

Laneige Manifest Glow: Best of Laneige Advent Calendar $149 at Sephora Do you know what's better than one skincare product? 12! Laneige, one of our favorite Korean skincare brands, knew what they were doing when they created this beauty advent calendar. It has all of the brand's fan favorites, including the viral Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm in multiple flavors and moisturizers and serums for a hydrated glow, just in time for winter.

La Mer Essentials Set $180 at Sephora Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively, and Kim Kardashian are all fans of the cult-favorite luxury brand La Mer so if you've ever wanted an A-list level glow, now's your chance for a fraction of the price. The magic of the brand is in its propriety ingredient called Miracle Broth, a fermentation of sea kelp, vitamins, and minerals that soften, brighten, and rejuvenate. Grab this set of cleansers, eye creams, serums, and moisturizers for an upgraded skincare routine.

Elemis Brighter Days Ahead Cleansing Trio: Cleansing Balm Starter Set $68 at Sephora We all wish we could visit the spa regularly, but this gift set is the next best thing. Elemis' cleansing balm has the same feel and smell as a facial you would get at a luxury spa, and it removes makeup better than any other cleanser I've tried—and I've tried a lot.

Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Set $21 at Sephora Everyone I know is obsessed with Laneige's Lip Sleeping Masks, and for good reason—they leave your lips feeling as hydrated as can be, and the effect lasts all day. You'll have your pick from five yummy flavors ranging from gummy bear to peach iced tea and watermelon pop.

Best Haircare Gift Sets

You can save big on editor-favorite haircare brands by shopping gift sets. They include both full-size and travel sizes of my personal hair heroes like Fable & Mane's HoliRoots Pre-Wash Treatment Oil and Virtue Hydrating Healing Hair Oil, as well as bundles on the best-ever dry shampoo, a.k.a. Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo.

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long in Strawberry Bronze $599 at Sephora Anytime you can get the Dyson Airwrap on sale, you should not let it pass you by. It's the single hair tool that influencers, editors, and hairstylists collectively agree is well worth the price tag because it can do anything from big bouncy blowouts to super sleek styles with no heat damage. Plus, how gorgeous would this strawberry chrome set look on your vanity?

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (phd) Dry Shampoo Value Set $42 at Sephora Living Proof's dry shampoo is, without a doubt, the best one on the market. A few sprays at my roots leave my dirty, post-gym hair clean—as in just washed clean. It also adds a much-needed boost of volume to my flat hair and a lovely scent.

Ouai Detox Shampoo & Leave in Conditioner Value Set $43 at Sephora Wash your hair with this clarifying shampoo once a week, and your scalp will thank you. You'll notice less itchiness, dryness, and build-up, leading to a more balanced, less oily scalp. This set also includes Ouai's cult-favorite leave-in conditioner, which provides heat protection.

Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Shampoo and Conditioner Value Set $55 at Sephora For those who struggle with dry, damaged hair, this cult-favorite shampoo and conditioner duo will keep it in tip-top shape. It works to rebuild broken bonds, so hair becomes stronger, healthier, smoother, and shinier with every wash.

Fable & Mane Pre & Post Wash Hair Oiling Magic Value Set $38 at Sephora When I realized it wasn't normal for clumps of my hair to fall out every time I brushed it, I bought this scalp oil to fix the problem. After using the pre-wash oil for about a month, I've noticed far less fallout, breakage, and split ends.

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Gift Set $89 at Sephora Upgrading to a silk pillowcase has made a world of difference in my hair care. The silk scrunchies are a welcome bonus, too, as they are less damaging than traditional hair ties.