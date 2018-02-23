Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation
Today's Top Stories
1
Amy Poehler Slams the NRA's Leslie Knope Tweet
2
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Relationship Timeline
3
Everytown Just Got More Followers Than the NRA
4
Thin? Fat? Who Cares? Wear the Yoga Leggings
Moschino aw18 hair
5
Models Channeled Jackie Kennedy at Moschino​

Kim Kardashian's Pink Tulle Dress Is the Stuff of Fluffy Fashion Dreams

Or if you hate tulle, fashion nightmares. Either way!

Instagram​

If you thought you'd spend the rest of your life watching Kim Kardashian wander around L.A. in sweatpants and clear plastic heels (what a time to be alive), rejoice! She changed outfits for a photoshoot, the theme of which was presumably "Be as Extra as Possible."

Kim shared images from the shoot of herself dressed in a pink tulle gown by Off-White, captured by photographer Sita Abellan.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Bts of this shoot with @sitabellan coming soon on my app!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Apparently pink tulle is having a moment, as Dua Lipa wore a similar gown by Giambattista Valli at the 2018 BRIT Awards.

Dream dress at the Brits shot by @pixielevinson

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

Cool, excuse us why we go to the craft store, but some tulle, and arrange it about our person.

Related Story
The 20 Biggest Live Flubs of All Time
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Emily Ratajkowski Just Announced She's Married
Jennifer Lawrence Is a Middle-School Dropout
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 30 Cringe-Worthy Oscar Moments
Josh Duhamel on Fergie's National Anthem
Meet Sam Heughan's Girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy
Lamar Odom on Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy
Lifetime Has Found Its Will and Kate
Kourtney Kardashian Wants to Freeze Her Eggs
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston Did Not Cheat
The Crown's Claire Foy Splits with Her Husband