Kim Kardashian's Pink Tulle Dress Is the Stuff of Fluffy Fashion Dreams

If you thought you'd spend the rest of your life watching Kim Kardashian wander around L.A. in sweatpants and clear plastic heels (what a time to be alive), rejoice! She changed outfits for a photoshoot, the theme of which was presumably "Be as Extra as Possible."

Kim shared images from the shoot of herself dressed in a pink tulle gown by Off-White, captured by photographer Sita Abellan.

Apparently pink tulle is having a moment, as Dua Lipa wore a similar gown by Giambattista Valli at the 2018 BRIT Awards.

Cool, excuse us why we go to the craft store, but some tulle, and arrange it about our person.