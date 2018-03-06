Kim Kardashian Has a Louis Vuitton Snake and People Have Mixed Feelings About It

Today, Kim Kardashian introduced the world to the most Kim K animal in existence: Little Louis, a Louis Vuitton-printed snake.

Little Louis. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:55am PST

The snake's skin appears to be printed in a purple and gold design featuring the Louis Vuitton logo. So extra, right? So Kim, right?

Kim has a long history with snakes—her fans flooded Taylor Swift's Instagram with them after Kim released footage that appeared to prove Taylor knew about (and approved of) Kanye's controversial reference to her in his song, "Famous."

While some fans were quick to call Photoshop (and more concerned with Kim's lack of credit to the artist than unfair treatment of the snake), others are convinced the print is real and see it as an animal rights issue.

Others just think the snake is proof that Kim has more money than she knows what to do with.