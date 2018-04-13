Kim Kardashian Finally Reacted to Khloé's Baby's Birth with This Sweet Message

ICYMI: Khloé Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl (name TBD) yesterday, just one day after video footage of the baby's father, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheating surfaced.

Today, her sister Kim shared a sweet message on Twitter. "@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL."



A few minutes later she tweeted: "You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!!"

Kim is the second Kardashian/Jenner to react to Khloé's baby's birth on social media, right behind her mom, Kris Jenner, who was blessed to have a third grandkid in 2018. Here's to hoping for some pictures and the baby's name soon!