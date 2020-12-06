Today's Top Stories
J.Lo Shows Her Natural Skin in a Makeup-Free Video and Reveals She's Never Tried Botox

"I haven't ever had Botox to this day..."

By Amy Mackelden
"hustlers" press conference
V E AndersonGetty Images

It's hardly a secret that 51-year-old superstar Jennifer Lopez looks pretty much flawless all of the time. And a new video posted by the "In the Morning" singer reveals just how incredible her skin is without makeup.

According to DailyMail.com, J.Lo also revealed during a Zoom call, "I haven't ever had Botox to this day ... I'm not that person. I don't have anything against people doing that; it's just not my thing. I'm more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work."

She also told DailyMail.com, "I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven't yet."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sharing the video which showed her makeup-free, beautifully clear, natural skin, J.Lo wrote on Twitter, "This moment is a dream come true for me. I am so excited to finally share my #JLOBEAUTY products with all of you. Each one plays a key role in how I keep my skin feeling and looking youthful. Head over to @JLOBEAUTY for the full lineup!"

The Hustlers star revealed her full JLo Beauty line this week, which features eight products including serum, cleanser, and a dietary supplement. Due out on January 1, 2021, fans will soon be able to try out J.Lo's beauty secrets at home.

From: Harper's BAZAAR US

