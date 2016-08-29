Donald Trump Body-Shames Pregnant Kim Kardashian in Resurfaced Video

Known feminist Donald Trump (ha ha, JK) seems to love nothing more than judging women's bodies when literally no one asked for his opinion, and apparently he has some thoughts about Kim Kardashian.

In a newly resurfaced video from 2013, Trump talks to a cheerful reporter who asks the business tycoon whether it's fair for Kim to have a baby registry considering her wealth. His response?

"She's a nice person. I've known her over the years. She's really a nice person. She's gotten a little bit large. I would say this, I don't think you should dress like you weigh 120 pounds."

Can't.

Can't.

CANNOT. Just...

Also, the reporter chatting to Trump managed to shoot back "Why not? She feels good about herself," so he clearly deserves a Pulitzer.

Also (again), is now a good time to mention that Kim is voting for Hillary?

