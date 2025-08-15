Princess Kate and Prince William Share Unexpected Message About "Courage" and "Sacrifice" During Their Summer Break

Princess Kate and Prince William are currently on a summer break from their official duties as senior members of the Royal Family. As a result, the Prince and Princess of Wales didn't attend the ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary of VJ Day alongside Queen Camilla—who was seen crying—and King Charles. Instead, they shared a special message on social media highlighting the significance of the event.

As their 3 children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are on vacation from school, it's likely that the family is spending some quality time together. Princess Kate and Prince William shared a tribute on their Instagram Stories on August 15, saying, "Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served."

The message continued, "Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific. We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful. Lest we forget. W & C."

Kate Middleton and Prince William share a special message on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. (Image credit: Instagram/@theprinceandprincessofwales)

On Wednesday, August 13, Kate Middleton shared an inspiring Instagram post focused on nature in the summer season. "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship," Princess Kate captioned the video, which showcased idyllic scenery. "It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here's to summer."

The Princess of Wales also narrated the video footage, saying, "Summer is the season for abundance. Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we too are reminded of our own potential for growth. It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions, and dreams."

Kate's narration continued, "As we bask in the sunlit hours, friends and families come together—playing, connecting, being present, embracing the joy to be found in even the most fleeting moments and shared experiences." Finally, the princess explained, "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship, so open your hearts, sing, dance, play. The days are still long, so simply love and be loved."

Although Princess Kate and Prince William seem to be taking some much-needed time out of the spotlight, they continue to build their connection with the public via social media.