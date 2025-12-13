A multitude of royals have been praised for their style and the influence they've had on the fashion world. While Princess Diana's style continues to garner compliments, Meghan Markle's sartorial choices have helped products to sell out. Now, one Royal Family member has been singled out as an "eternal influencer" with an inimitable impact on fashion.

In a list of the "best-dressed Brits of 2025," British Vogue included Princess Kate in a prestigious group known as the "eternal influencers." The Princess of Wales was named alongside Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Victoria Beckham. "Their wardrobes are entirely distinct, but they do have something in common: they all wield an influence as enduring as it is identifiable," the outlet explained.

Revealing why Princess Kate made the list, the publication noted, "[T]he Princess of Wales's quiet support can change the trajectory of a brand (certain designers are no doubt holding their breath ahead of the spring, when Catherine will grant her first royal warrants)."

The outlet also labeled Kate and her peers as "culture-shapers," highlighting the princess's "penchant for vintage." The Princess of Wales is, of course, known for re-wearing favored items from her closet, often resurrecting clothing years later.

Princess Kate previously worked with stylist Natasha Archer, although the one-time personal assistant left her role at the palace earlier this year. Since then, an insider has suggested that the Princess of Wales isn't in a rush to replace her. As the source explained to People, "Kate has always been very involved in choosing her outfits for royal engagements, but now she is so confident, she knows exactly what suits her and what doesn't."

Every time Princess Kate attends an official engagement or a royal event, fans are eager to find out what she's wearing. As a result, her "eternal influencer" label feels extremely fitting.