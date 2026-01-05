When it comes to the Royal Family's influence on the fashion world, Meghan Markle and Princess Kate continue to dominate. However, according to a new report, one Royal Family member spent the most money on new clothing in 2025, and it wasn't Kate or Meghan.

Sarah Williams of UFO No More recently shared the site's annual "Royal Fashion Watching" round-up, which investigated how much money royals from all over the world had spent on clothing in 2025. In total, UFO No More's list of 20 royal women spent a collective €1,630,579.66 [approximately $1,912,278.59] on new clothing last year. A total of 1,464 items were identified by the site's savvy experts, while "308 pieces...remain UFO [Unidentified Fashion Objects] or are custom pieces." Per Williams, some outfits remained unidentified if it wasn't possible to learn the designer responsible for an item.

Beating Meghan and Kate to the top spot is Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, who reportedly spent €246,614.56 [approximately $289,197.23] on clothing in 2025 alone. As Princess Maria-Olympia works as a model, her proclivity for designer outfits makes total sense.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark reportedly spent $289,197.23 on new outfits in 2025. (Image credit: Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Princess Charlene of Monaco nabbed second place, reportedly spending €244,483.94 [approximately $286,717.06] on new clothing, according to UFO No More. With a penchant for Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, and Zimmermann, Princess Charlene's spot on the list is to be expected.

Princess Charlene reportedly spent as much as $286,717.06 on new clothing in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle took third place with a reported tally of €168,094.50 [approximately $197,140.68] for new wardrobe items. Unexpectedly, Princess Kate placed seventh on the list, behind Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Zara Tindall, and the Duchess of Edinburgh. Still, the Princess of Wales reportedly spent around €82,238.34 [approximately £96,452.03] on the contents of her closet.

Regardless of their financial outlay, it goes without saying that Kate, Meghan, and all of the other royals on the list will continue to inspire style the world over.