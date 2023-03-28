FAQs

Does Keds offer a free shipping option? When you’re order is over $49, it will be eligible for their free standard shipping option. If your order falls below this threshold, their standard delivery option will cost $5.

What is Keds return policy? If you would like to return your Keds order, you have up to 30 days to send your order back to them. All returned items must be in their original, unworn condition and in their original packaging. Please note that returning an item will incur a $5 charge.

Can you exchange your Keds products? You will be pleased to know that you can exchange your Keds order if you’d like. All you need to do is click the ‘Submit return/exchange’ option and then follow the instructions to exchange your item.

Does Keds offer a student discount? Currently, Keds offers a 20% student discount for all those who are eligible. Simply verify your student details with Student Beans and you’ll receive your student discount code right to your inbox.

What payment methods does Keds accept? Keds accepts a number of payment methods such as American Express, Mastercard, Discover Card, PayPal, and Amazon Pay.

How can you get in touch with Keds? If the FAQ section simply isn’t providing you with the answers you are searching for, you may be glad to hear that you can get in touch with their customer service team. You can use their live chat function between 8 am to 9 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 6 pm on weekends. Alternatively, you can call them on (800)680-0966 between 8 am to 9 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 6 pm on weekends. You can also right to them at: Keds.com Customer Service 1400 Industries Road, Richmond, IN 47374

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Deals: If you are a fan of what Keds has to offer, signing up for their newsletter may be the best thing you can do. When you do this, you will be the first to hear about their latest sales and promotions along with the newest products and events. On top of that, you will also receive 20% off your next order when you sign up for their newsletter.

Refer A Friend: If your friends’ shoe collection could do with a little spruce up, the Keds referral program could help you help them. When you refer them, they will receive 15% off the first order they place and you’ll receive $10 to get off so you can save on your next purchase too.

Shop the Sale: Shopping with Keds doesn’t have to be expensive; hop over to their dedicated sales section to see what you can get your hands on whilst sticking to your budget. Whether you’re looking for a simple pair of platforms or a stunning pattern, there are loads of options for you to choose from with discounts of up to 60%.

Sign Up For Texts: If you’re looking for something even more convenient than a newsletter to your inbox, why not sign up to receive their texts? When you do this, you will receive notifications about their newest products and latest promotions so you can make the most of your next shop with Keds.

How to use your Keds promo code