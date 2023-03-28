Keds promo code for March 2023
FAQs
Does Keds offer a free shipping option?
When you’re order is over $49, it will be eligible for their free standard shipping option. If your order falls below this threshold, their standard delivery option will cost $5.
What is Keds return policy?
If you would like to return your Keds order, you have up to 30 days to send your order back to them. All returned items must be in their original, unworn condition and in their original packaging. Please note that returning an item will incur a $5 charge.
Can you exchange your Keds products?
You will be pleased to know that you can exchange your Keds order if you’d like. All you need to do is click the ‘Submit return/exchange’ option and then follow the instructions to exchange your item.
Does Keds offer a student discount?
Currently, Keds offers a 20% student discount for all those who are eligible. Simply verify your student details with Student Beans and you’ll receive your student discount code right to your inbox.
What payment methods does Keds accept?
Keds accepts a number of payment methods such as American Express, Mastercard, Discover Card, PayPal, and Amazon Pay.
How can you get in touch with Keds?
If the FAQ section simply isn’t providing you with the answers you are searching for, you may be glad to hear that you can get in touch with their customer service team. You can use their live chat function between 8 am to 9 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 6 pm on weekends. Alternatively, you can call them on (800)680-0966 between 8 am to 9 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 6 pm on weekends. You can also right to them at:
Keds.com Customer Service
1400 Industries Road,
Richmond, IN 47374
Hints and Tips
Newsletter Deals: If you are a fan of what Keds has to offer, signing up for their newsletter may be the best thing you can do. When you do this, you will be the first to hear about their latest sales and promotions along with the newest products and events. On top of that, you will also receive 20% off your next order when you sign up for their newsletter.
Refer A Friend: If your friends’ shoe collection could do with a little spruce up, the Keds referral program could help you help them. When you refer them, they will receive 15% off the first order they place and you’ll receive $10 to get off so you can save on your next purchase too.
Shop the Sale: Shopping with Keds doesn’t have to be expensive; hop over to their dedicated sales section to see what you can get your hands on whilst sticking to your budget. Whether you’re looking for a simple pair of platforms or a stunning pattern, there are loads of options for you to choose from with discounts of up to 60%.
Sign Up For Texts: If you’re looking for something even more convenient than a newsletter to your inbox, why not sign up to receive their texts? When you do this, you will receive notifications about their newest products and latest promotions so you can make the most of your next shop with Keds.
How to use your Keds promo code
- If you would like to save on your next Keds purchase, take a look at what our Keds promo codes have to offer. When you find the code that works for you, head over to their website to begin your shopping experience.
- Have a dig through everything they have to offer and add your favorite items to the cart.
- Once you're happy with everything you've selected, you can begin the checkout process by clicking the bag icon in the top right of the page and then the 'checkout' button.
- Your order total will be displayed; enter your details and continue on to the rest of the checkout process.
- Enter your Keds promo code when prompted and hit the 'Apply' button to secure your savings on your newest purchase.
About Keds
Keds was founded in 1916 by U.S. Rubber and they are responsible for the creation of the first mass-marketed canvas-topped sneaker. This shoe design has grown in popularity in the years since with major athletes and streetwear enthusiasts alike wearing them daily. In fact, a whole community, known as ‘sneakerheads’, has now formed for sneaker lovers to talk, learn and appreciate everything the most iconic sneakers have to offer. And this is all because of Keds. From platforms and slip ons to mules, men, women, and children, Keds has loads to offer whether you’re on the tennis court on in the streets. With choices of leather and canvas, boldly colored or beautifully plain, you’ll be able to introduce style and durability to your wardrobe. Before you begin your search for your newest pair of shoes, take a look at our Keds promo codes to get the best prices on your next purchase.