Spoilers for episodes 1-6 of Perfect Match season 3 ahead. Can a self-described menace find love on a reality dating show ? On Too Hot to Handle season 5 , Louis Rusell was known for his flirtatious ways, and now he’s brought them to Perfect Match season 3 . He claims to be a changed man now, but even as he matches with Sandy Gallagher from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3, he’s also playing the field and joking about bringing a “monument from London” into the villa (that would be his, um, Big Ben).

After matching in episode 1, the two navigate some pretty big ups and downs tied to their shared connection and how they should explore things with other people. They fared well in some of the compatibility challenges, but fought hard over the outcome of a kissing contest. Louis questioned if Sandy truly liked him or simply tolerated him, and Sandy found herself wondering what would happen if her Ultimatum trial husband, J.R. , came back into the picture.

Did these hurdles make their relationship stronger? Or break them for good? Read on for everything we know about Louis and Sandy’s journey on Perfect Match season 3 and where they are now.

Sandy and Louis get very close during a challenge. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What happened between Sandy and Louis on 'Perfect Match' season 3?

When Sandy heads into the villa, she says she wants someone “smoking hot” but also with “depth”—a bad boy with a soft side. She finds it in Louis, who admits he’s “a bit of a menace,” but one with a warm heart.

Though they’re happy together after matching, neither rules out exploring other options. Sandy chats with Carrington (Love Island USA) when he comes through the villa, but tells him she and Louis have a good thing going and their connection is strong. And Louis admitted he was nervous about having new guys come into the house, but also doesn’t object when AD and Ollie send him on a date with Alex ( Temptation Island ): “I like a little bit of toxic jealousy,” he said with a laugh.

This leads to their first major source of strife: Louis tells Sandy that Alex is the kind of woman he’s dated in the past, and he doesn’t know where his head is at. As he’s taking time to get to know Alex better, Sandy frets that her match likes “new shiny objects,” but it remains to be seen if this new woman can “handle” him. Louis overhears this and takes it to mean that she’s only tolerating his personality, which upsets him. She swears that isn’t the case, but says his flirty demeanor makes it hard to fully let him in. He ultimately decides that while he’s intrigued by Alex, he doesn't want to lose the connection that he and Sandy have.

Those feelings are tested by the kissing challenge, when all the participants had to kiss each other while blindfolded and wearing headphones. Louis rated Sandy’s kiss a 10, while Sandy only gave his a 9—and ranked Clayton ( The Bachelor ) a 10. This leads to another fight, because Louis deliberately didn’t put effort into the kissing challenge but is annoyed that she did.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While in the boardroom, Sandy sees temptation in the form of J.R., with whom she did a trial marriage on The Ultimatum, and makes the chaotic choice to bring her ex into the house—both to make Louis sweat a bit and to see if she and J.R. have any unfinished business. But Louis eventually apologizes for being immature, and Sandy decides to keep her relationship with J.R. in the past. “The past few days have really opened my eyes to what I have with Louis. I’m catching feelings and they’re just getting stronger and stronger,” she said.

So are these two actually on solid ground now? They work well together in the pole challenge, but then they find themselves at odds again about flirting with other people in the villa. Louis is bothered that Sandy is talking to Jalen (Too Hot to Handle), so he decides to flirt with Olivia (Temptation Island) as payback. Naturally, this leads to another argument: Louis tells Sandy that seeing her with other guys makes him question if her feelings for him are genuine. Sandy is hurt that he wouldn’t trust her intentions, counters that he’s done “way more of that stuff,” and walks off crying.

Louis said her having chats makes him question things, and she reminds him that she could have sent herself on a date with anyone while she was in the boardroom, including her ex, and didn’t. The talk goes late, so while Sandy is still unhappy that Louis has the “audacity” to question her having conversations with other guys when he’s doing the exact same thing, they decide to match and keep the conversation going—but it doesn’t really feel like a loved-up commitment.

Are Sandy and Louis still together after 'Perfect Match' season 3?

A teaser for the next batch of episodes of the Netflix reality hit gives a major hint at where things are going. First, Louis says, “What happens on vacation stays on vacation,” presumably about the mixer the coupled-up men are having with the single women.

It seems like things get worse from there. The preview shows Louis and Sandy arguing, her walking through the house arm-in-arm with another guy, and we can hear Louis say, “Me and Sandy are done.” Whether that’s “done” permanently or a temporary rift remains to be seen.