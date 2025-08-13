Spoilers for the first four episodes of Love is Blind: UK season 2 ahead. The success of Netflix ’s Love Is Blind franchise , a dating show in which contestants emotionally connect through a wall, hinges upon how much those initial non-physical bonds can survive in the real world. In the first batch of episodes of Love is Blind: UK season 2, the idea of matching up to your partner’s typical physical type is top of mind for Kal Pasha and Sarover Kaur Aujla —which could very well tank their future. Here’s what we know about Kal and Sarover’s relationship on Love Is Blind: UK season 2 so far—and whether they might still be together after leaving the reality show .

Kal while on a date in the pods. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happens between Kal and Sarover on 'Love is Blind: UK' season 2?

Kal, a 31-year-old co-owner of a gym in Wigan, England, immediately connects with Sarover, a 29-year-old co-owner of a medical company from outside of London. He initially compliments her “posh” accent, and they quickly find many similarities in their upbringings. As it turns out, Kal and Sarover are both children of divorce who value family, gym rats, entrepreneurs, and share a similar heritage, since she is of Indian descent and he is half-Pakistani.

But that last detail isn’t as much of a slam dunk as it may seem on paper, given India and Pakistan’s fraught history . (The neighboring countries that were formerly one nation under colonial British rule have been at odds with each other since their 1947 Partition .) “I’ve met Indian girls before who haven’t been able to date Pakistani guys, and vice versa,” Kal says of the stakes of his relationship with Sarover to some of the other men in the living quarters. Luckily, Kal and Sarover discuss this potential complication head-on and agree that this isn’t a dealbreaker for them and likely wouldn’t be one for their families either, who ultimately value their happiness above all.

Sarover before going on a date in the pods. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kal and Sarover were each other’s number one connections from the start, and they get engaged in the second episode of the new season. “I know she’s the one because of the excitement I feel before I’m getting to speak to her,” Kal says in the confessional before popping the question. In the pods, he affectionately calls her “Princess”—which he repeats when he sees her for the first time—and cites their similarities and his gratitude for finding her during this process. “Will you join me on this insanely crazy, beautiful rollercoaster we call life and marry me?” he asks. Giddy on the other side of the wall, she responds, “100 percent, no doubt, I’m so ready for our next chapter together.”

During their in-person reveal in episode 3, it’s clear that they immediately find each other attractive. Kal wears a sherwani, a traditional South Asian wedding garb, for the occasion, once again highlighting the beauty of their shared background. As he says, Sarover is a welcome departure from his typical type of blonde white girls—but this quickly becomes something that Sarover latches onto and feels insecure about once they are in person.

When the engaged couples meet and mingle in Cyprus in the fourth episode, Kal tells the cameras that Bardha embodies the type of woman he’d normally chase IRL before the show. He hopes that Sarover won’t feel insecure about it, but she later admits to Ashleigh that she’s in her head about his potential attraction to others on the show. Ashleigh encourages her to let her guard down and be open about her struggles—advice that we hope Sarover will take when the series returns with the next batch of episodes on August 20.

Kal proposes to Sarover. (Image credit: Netflix)

Are Kal and Sarover from 'Love is Blind: UK' season 2 still together?

Netflix keeps its reality stars under a tight contract, so there’s very little tea to find on the couple’s Instagram pages at the moment. At this time, the couple doesn’t follow each other on social media and haven’t posted any photos of themselves or their time on the show (aside from the heavily edited cast announcement photos). For now, we won’t read into any of that until after the season finale and reunion.