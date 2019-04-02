Taking to Instagram to share with her 133million followers, Kim Kardashian West has revealed her newest sheer look on Instagram, posing in a form-fitting gold bodysuit.





The post was all to show support for her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who’s launching her new brand Poosh on Tuesday.





It’s the latest daring look for the reality star, who’s the ultimate expert in the art of barely-there dressing.

Need some ideas for how to dress when you head to the grocery store later? Wondering what to pop on to take your dog out for a stroll around the park? When jeans and a t-shirt just won’t cut it, you could try taking a leaf out of Kim Kardashian West’s style guide. She’s making a fresh case for the oh so naked, illusion bodysuit, and somehow leaves the whole thing looking like it's absolutely no big deal. Oh, this old thing?

Taking to Instagram to share a casual OOTD with her 113million followers on the platform, KKW posed the house down in a daring, muted gold bodysuit, leaving approximately zero the imagination.

The high neckline, drop cut arms, and high leg silhouette was completely fitted to her famous figure, and it’s up there as being one of her most naked-without-being-actually-naked looks ever.

If you’re planning on wearing your metallic, naked swimsuit in homage today, then all you’ll need is a pair of clear heels to complete the undressed illusion, and a pair of orange tinted aviator glasses for good measure.

By now, it’s all in a day’s work for Kim K to step out in an outfit that continues her family’s legendary legacy of naked dressing. Remember that sheer catsuit just a couple weeks ago, for example? Today’s fit is particularly special though, as it was actually worn to support her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in the launch of her mysterious new brand Poosh, coming Tuesday.

Although widely speculated to be a broad beauty and lifestyle brand , Kourt hasn’t given much away so far, with her Instagram page simply stating that Poosh "isn't a monologue. It's a dialogue.”

All I know is that I’m pretty sure I can see Kim’s own poosh in that bodysuit.

