Amal Clooney Swaps Her Tamara Ralph Rose Sequin Gown for a Hot Pink Mini Dress at London Film Festival
She's constantly eclipsing her movie star husband.
There aren't many certainties in life, but when Amal Clooney accompanies her movie star husband to an event, it's all but guaranteed she's going to eclipse him. Case in point: George Clooney just celebrated the premiere of forthcoming Netflix movie Jay Kelly at London Film Festival. However, it was his wife's two jaw-dropping outfits that stole the show.
Famed human rights lawyer Amal walked the red carpet with her Oscar-winning husband on Friday, October 10. For the occasion, Amal wore a stunning metallic rose pink sequin gown taken from Tamara Ralph's Fall Winter '25/'26 Couture Collection. The strapless dress featured a structured and fitted bodice, which cascaded into layers of sequin tassels. The eye-catching dress was paired with a peach ostrich feather coat, making Amal look every inch the movie star herself.
For footwear, Amal opted for Jimmy Choo Metz Sandals in Light Pink. A sparkling pair of Cartier Diamond Earrings completed the look.
As if one incredible pink dress wasn't enough, Amal changed into another outfit inside the event. Posing with husband George, Amal was seen wearing a hot pink mini dress, constructed from delicate ruffled layers of material. She accessorized the dress with a small metallic box clutch and her royally-approved gold Gianvito Rossi Plexi Pumps.
While some people likely attended London Film Festival to catch a glimpse of George, it's Amal's flawless style that will be remembered for years to come. Sorry, George.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.