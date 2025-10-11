There aren't many certainties in life, but when Amal Clooney accompanies her movie star husband to an event, it's all but guaranteed she's going to eclipse him. Case in point: George Clooney just celebrated the premiere of forthcoming Netflix movie Jay Kelly at London Film Festival. However, it was his wife's two jaw-dropping outfits that stole the show.

Famed human rights lawyer Amal walked the red carpet with her Oscar-winning husband on Friday, October 10. For the occasion, Amal wore a stunning metallic rose pink sequin gown taken from Tamara Ralph's Fall Winter '25/'26 Couture Collection. The strapless dress featured a structured and fitted bodice, which cascaded into layers of sequin tassels. The eye-catching dress was paired with a peach ostrich feather coat, making Amal look every inch the movie star herself.

For footwear, Amal opted for Jimmy Choo Metz Sandals in Light Pink. A sparkling pair of Cartier Diamond Earrings completed the look.

Amal Clooney on the red carpet at London Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Amal Clooney posing with her husband at London Film Festival. (Image credit: Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

As if one incredible pink dress wasn't enough, Amal changed into another outfit inside the event. Posing with husband George, Amal was seen wearing a hot pink mini dress, constructed from delicate ruffled layers of material. She accessorized the dress with a small metallic box clutch and her royally-approved gold Gianvito Rossi Plexi Pumps.

Amal Clooney wearing a hot pink mini dress to support her husband. (Image credit: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)

While some people likely attended London Film Festival to catch a glimpse of George, it's Amal's flawless style that will be remembered for years to come. Sorry, George.

