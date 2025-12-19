Since Saturday Night Live hosts trade one costume for another, fans rarely see the star's out-of-character looks. Filming pre-show promos, however, allows their true sartorial prowess to shine through. On December 18, this week's host, Ariana Grande, filmed SNL ads in a vintage Bob Mackie gown, originally worn by a fellow Funny Girl.

Luckily for fans, Grande's archival streak didn't end with Wicked: For Good's conclusion in late November. This time, Grande and stylist Law Roach flexed their secondhand sourcing muscles with their oldest non-Wicked-related find: a 52-year-old gown from Carol Burnett's closet. Without Grande's Instagram post, you might've though Bob Mackie crafted the halter neckline and column skirt just for her.

An orange, brown, and yellow color story makes its origin impossible to deny: It was quintessentially '70s. Diagonal chevrons decorated the entire floor-grazing gown, beginning with the criss-cross halter. Roach secured the dress and a matching lemon-colored shawl from Julien's Auctions, a privately-held auction house in Beverly Hills. It scored a spot in the brand's early December auction, "Bold Luxury: Bob Mackie, Stage Glamour, and The Couture Edit," alongside Bob Mackie creations worn by Cher, Tina Turner, and more legends.

Ariana Grande looked straight out of the '70s in vintage Bob Mackie. (Image credit: @arianagrande)

Grande in Bob Mackie obviously paid homage to Cher—SNL's musical guest on Dec. 20. The Californian creative dressed Cher for over 60 years, beginning in 1967. What's more, her exact maxi originally debuted on the March 17, 1973 episode of The Carol Burnett Show. In true Burnett fashion, the host delivered her opening monologue while wearing the Bob Mackie gown. Perhaps its light-as-a-feather chiffon caught Grande's eye, which swooshed effortlessly across Burnett's stage.

See Carol Burnett in the same Bob Mackie moment in 1973. (Image credit: @arianagrande)

SNL's commercial dropped one month after Grande's first Bob Mackie-clad moment. The Oscar nominee floated into the Wicked: One Wonderful Night special by bubble, dressed in a circa-Fall 1997 ballgown. The strapless style's bodice began with chevron-shaped, gold embroidery, before unfurling into five layers of tulle. Roach purchased the princess-y pick from Tab Vintage, but Julien's Auctions recently sold it for $6,500.

Ariana is somewhat of a new Bob Mackie girl. (Image credit: @arianagrande)

Bob Mackie has always been a household name (thanks to The Cher Effect), but in 2025, his designs became a showgirl signature. Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Sabrina Carpenter tracked down Bob Mackie designs from the 1970s and beyond. Carpenter even hosted a 2025 MTV VMAs after-party in a fringed bodysuit, first worn by Cher during an April 1975 episode of The Cher Show.

The designer's headpieces also had a starring role in Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl era, having appeared in almost every album cover. The pop star was especially drawn to his vibrant feather hats and rhinestone lingerie. Which pop star will board the Bob Mackie bandwagon next? My bet's on Lady Gaga.