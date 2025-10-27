For a New Yorker, Zoë Kravitz's sneaker collection is surprisingly narrow. But when she does take off her ballet flats by The Row, she's endorsing Vans sneakers. That pair has been in storage since September 2024—but she's finally ready to break them out again.

On an October 27 stroll through New York City, The Classic Slip-On Shoe from Vans was finally present and accounted for again. First, Zoë Kravitz wore an oversize hoodie in navy blue over brown corduroy pants. Her $55 slides were completely lace-free, while waffled outsoles gave them that signature Vans charm.

Instead of a baseball cap—a.k.a. the skater-boy staple of yesteryear—Kravitz wrapped her baby bangs in a knitted hair scarf. It bared a shocking resemblance to a plum rendition worn by Kendall Jenner during Paris Fashion Week. She even paired it with oval-shaped glasses, just like the supermodel.

Zoë Kravitz made a case for a Vans Slip-On Sneaker comeback this fall. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Kravitz's look seemed to be completely The Row-less. Even her handbag missed tags from the Olsen twin-led label. Instead, she carried the St. Barths Medium Tote from Naghedi in (presumably) the Ecru colorway. The $325 model was made entirely of handwoven neoprene, from the built-in handles to the squared base. It elevated her off-duty set with ease.

A Vans-clad Kravitz first made headlines over a year ago. She slipped on the same black-and-white pair to and from The Drew Barrymore Show. Her green corduroy button-down and wide-leg jeans already felt retro. Then, The Row's raffia Emilie Bag took the mix to a new '90s-inspired level.

In the meantime, other stylish celebrities have dipped their toes into Vans sneakers. When Jennifer Lawrence isn't styling her Kelly bag with Salomons, she'll wear sunshine yellow Vans with jeans and a light jacket. Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid, and Jenna Ortega also wear Vans on the go.

Clearly, Kravitz has a vision for her Vans. She almost always styles them with a textured bag, an oversize long-sleeve, and baggy bottoms. It's a cool-girl combination that could bring Vans back out of the skatepark and into the mainstream once and for all.

