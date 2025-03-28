21 It-Girl Essentials I’m Immediately Adding to My Spring Closet

Spring in the city always presents a few challenges. Getting dressed is tricky when the weather is sunny and 60 degrees one day and a frigid 40 the next. My beauty routine is also thrown into a loop when my go-to thick face moisturizers suddenly become too heavy for my sensitive skin. So what's a shopping editor to do but turn to the coolest girls I know for inspiration on elevating my spring wardrobe and beauty cabinet?

Right now, all of my favorite fashion insiders (and my fellow Marie Claire editors) are favoring elevated, easy-going styles these days. One trip into the office has proven that Adidas sneakers are the trendiest shoes this season, and that Hoka running trainers are best for casual athleisure outfits that still feel cool. Breezy linen trousers and track pants are also coming into favor as the weather warms, as are retro-feeling graphic tees.

On the beauty front, I'm seeing that effortless vibe carry over with natural, skin-loving products. Think: a foundation with a your-skin-but-better finish, viral Japanese and Korean skincare heroes, and a radiance-boosting toner Beauty Director Hannah Baxter includes in her morning routine. And yes, her skin really is that flawless in real life.

To solve my spring wardrobe and beauty routine woes, I've taken notes from my favorite insiders and tracked down their current favorite fashion and beauty essentials. Ahead, you'll find those picks I'm shopping, including the must-have spring sneaker styles, transitional wardrobe pieces, hair holy grails, and more.

adidas Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes $90 at Adidas US Truth be told, I've seen these shoes on the feet of no less than three New Yorkers (and Jennifer Lawrence) just this week alone.

abercrombie & fitch Menswear Pull-On Pants (Were $80) $51 at Abercrombie & Fitch US These pants have that kind of polished, yet effortless vibe I'm always trying to master.

dpHUE Gloss+ Semi-Permanent Hair Color & Deep Conditioner (Was $38) $32 at Nordstrom Who has the time for regular salon visits? To freshen up your dye jobs, this at-home hair gloss does the trick. It works in as little as three minutes to boost your color and leave your hair with a post-salon shine.

adidas All Szn Tee (Was $30) $27 at Adidas US The athleisure trend extends to T-shirts, too. I'd make an entire Adidas outfit with this T-shirt, the above track pants, and Sambas, of course.

ARMANI beauty Luminous Silk Natural Glow Foundation (Was $69) $59 at Nordstrom There's a reason we've ranked this the number one best foundation ever—it's hydrating, with a buildable, medium amount of coverage and a natural-looking finish. If that's not enough to hook you, it also has a legion of A-list fans like Kim Kardashian, Megan Markle, and Sabrina Carpenter. Plus, it's on sale at Nordstrom right now.

adidas Japan Shoes $120 at Adidas US If you're wanting to try switch it up from Sambas, adidas Japan shoes are in a similar vein with a slimmer silhouette.

Silence + Noise Kez Laced Mini Bag Charm (Was $20) $15 at Urban Outfitters (US) No, your eyes aren't deceiving you—this is actually a bag charm that looks like a tiny bag for your own bag! For $15, it's an affordable and easy way to add a bit of whimsy to your look.

Anthropologie Universal Standard Plus Lou High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans $138 at Anthropologie (US) This is your sign to embrace the barrel-leg jean trend this spring.

adidas Samba Og Shoes $100 at Adidas US 2024 was the year of the Adidas Samba sneaker, but the trend shows no sign of slowing down. The neutral slim style goes with everything in your closet, so its no wonder why the sneaker how blown up in popularity.

Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil - Perversion $23 at Sephora This is the eyeliner to end all eyeliners. Its creamy formula glides on like a dream and stays put without budging for hours. The coolest girls I know line their waterlines with it for an edgy, punk-rock vibe, too.

hoka Kawana 2 Trainers $140 at HOKA US New York City is full of run clubs, and while I'm happily not a member of any of them, the chicest runners I know swear by Hokas. I can see why.

Isla Beauty Tone Balance Elixir $56 at Revolve Marie Claire's Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, has the most beautiful skin I've ever seen IRL, so I take all of her recommendations very seriously. She swears by this essence in her morning routine to boost hydration, reduce redness, and brighten her skin tone.

adidas Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Pants $75 at Adidas US After designers like Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, and Tory Burch sent athleisure loots down the runway in their Spring 2025 collections, I'm all for wearing track pants this season.

medicube Salmon Dna Pdrn Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask $8 at Amazon US There's nothing better than throwing on an easy-to-use sheet mask at the end of a long day. Medicube, a next-generation Korean beauty brand, uses PDRN in its face masks. It's an ingredient derived from salmon DNA that was previously only available through injectables.

Free People We the Free Ella Roll-Neck Sweater $148 at Free People Just because spring is here doesn't mean it's time to pack away your sweaters. In fact, I'm eyeing this knit especially because it's in one of the spring's trendiest colors: cerulean.

Alex Mill Riley Pant in Drapey Twill $165 at Alex Mill Whenever you don't know what to wear, try these pants. They may have an elastic waistband, but their drapey fabric is polished and elevated enough for any occasion.

Hada Labo Tokyo Gentle Hydrating Foaming Facial Cleanser $16 at Amazon US In-the-know beauty girls are obsessed with Japanese skincare, so I'm looking to see what the hype is about, too. I'm starting with this viral cleanser, which is packed with two types of hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate skin while gently washing away dirt, makeup, and debris.

Hoka Clifton 9 Trainers (Were $145) $116 at HOKA US If you prefer more color with your running sneakers, Hoka Cliftons are the way to go. There are a ton of cool colorways to choose from, including this fun turquoise and white pick.

Anthropologie Universal Standard Plus Sleeveless Mesh Midi Dress $148 at Anthropologie (US) I know you have at least one spring wedding or two on your agenda, so let this pretty floral number from Anthropologie's collection with Universal Standard be your go-to wedding guest dress. With its slit in the leg, you'll be able to dance the night away without a problem.