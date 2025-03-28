21 It-Girl Essentials I’m Immediately Adding to My Spring Closet
From sneakers and track pants to hair glosses and Korean skincare.
Spring in the city always presents a few challenges. Getting dressed is tricky when the weather is sunny and 60 degrees one day and a frigid 40 the next. My beauty routine is also thrown into a loop when my go-to thick face moisturizers suddenly become too heavy for my sensitive skin. So what's a shopping editor to do but turn to the coolest girls I know for inspiration on elevating my spring wardrobe and beauty cabinet?
Right now, all of my favorite fashion insiders (and my fellow Marie Claire editors) are favoring elevated, easy-going styles these days. One trip into the office has proven that Adidas sneakers are the trendiest shoes this season, and that Hoka running trainers are best for casual athleisure outfits that still feel cool. Breezy linen trousers and track pants are also coming into favor as the weather warms, as are retro-feeling graphic tees.
On the beauty front, I'm seeing that effortless vibe carry over with natural, skin-loving products. Think: a foundation with a your-skin-but-better finish, viral Japanese and Korean skincare heroes, and a radiance-boosting toner Beauty Director Hannah Baxter includes in her morning routine. And yes, her skin really is that flawless in real life.
To solve my spring wardrobe and beauty routine woes, I've taken notes from my favorite insiders and tracked down their current favorite fashion and beauty essentials. Ahead, you'll find those picks I'm shopping, including the must-have spring sneaker styles, transitional wardrobe pieces, hair holy grails, and more.
Truth be told, I've seen these shoes on the feet of no less than three New Yorkers (and Jennifer Lawrence) just this week alone.
These pants have that kind of polished, yet effortless vibe I'm always trying to master.
Who has the time for regular salon visits? To freshen up your dye jobs, this at-home hair gloss does the trick. It works in as little as three minutes to boost your color and leave your hair with a post-salon shine.
The athleisure trend extends to T-shirts, too. I'd make an entire Adidas outfit with this T-shirt, the above track pants, and Sambas, of course.
There's a reason we've ranked this the number one best foundation ever—it's hydrating, with a buildable, medium amount of coverage and a natural-looking finish. If that's not enough to hook you, it also has a legion of A-list fans like Kim Kardashian, Megan Markle, and Sabrina Carpenter. Plus, it's on sale at Nordstrom right now.
If you're wanting to try switch it up from Sambas, adidas Japan shoes are in a similar vein with a slimmer silhouette.
If long, healthy strands are your M.O., this is hands-down the best shampoo for hair growth. A healthy scalp means healthy hair, so this shampoo targets any scalp issues by removing excess oil and product build-up, calming inflammation, and balancing scalp pH.
Leave it to Ugg to make slide sandals interesting. Kendall Jenner is also a fan.
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you—this is actually a bag charm that looks like a tiny bag for your own bag! For $15, it's an affordable and easy way to add a bit of whimsy to your look.
This is your sign to embrace the barrel-leg jean trend this spring.
2024 was the year of the Adidas Samba sneaker, but the trend shows no sign of slowing down. The neutral slim style goes with everything in your closet, so its no wonder why the sneaker how blown up in popularity.
This is the eyeliner to end all eyeliners. Its creamy formula glides on like a dream and stays put without budging for hours. The coolest girls I know line their waterlines with it for an edgy, punk-rock vibe, too.
New York City is full of run clubs, and while I'm happily not a member of any of them, the chicest runners I know swear by Hokas. I can see why.
Marie Claire's Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, has the most beautiful skin I've ever seen IRL, so I take all of her recommendations very seriously. She swears by this essence in her morning routine to boost hydration, reduce redness, and brighten her skin tone.
After designers like Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, and Tory Burch sent athleisure loots down the runway in their Spring 2025 collections, I'm all for wearing track pants this season.
There's nothing better than throwing on an easy-to-use sheet mask at the end of a long day. Medicube, a next-generation Korean beauty brand, uses PDRN in its face masks. It's an ingredient derived from salmon DNA that was previously only available through injectables.
Just because spring is here doesn't mean it's time to pack away your sweaters. In fact, I'm eyeing this knit especially because it's in one of the spring's trendiest colors: cerulean.
Whenever you don't know what to wear, try these pants. They may have an elastic waistband, but their drapey fabric is polished and elevated enough for any occasion.
In-the-know beauty girls are obsessed with Japanese skincare, so I'm looking to see what the hype is about, too. I'm starting with this viral cleanser, which is packed with two types of hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate skin while gently washing away dirt, makeup, and debris.
If you prefer more color with your running sneakers, Hoka Cliftons are the way to go. There are a ton of cool colorways to choose from, including this fun turquoise and white pick.
I know you have at least one spring wedding or two on your agenda, so let this pretty floral number from Anthropologie's collection with Universal Standard be your go-to wedding guest dress. With its slit in the leg, you'll be able to dance the night away without a problem.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
