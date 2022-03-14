It isn't an understatement to say that Zendaya has come to rule the red carpet. The actress has solidified herself as one of Hollywood's best-dressed celebrities, thanks in part to her longtime partnership with stylist Law Roach, but also in part to the fact that, well, Zendaya is one of the coolest people on the planet.

Zendaya and Roach have worked together since the better part of her decade-long career, but it feels like the duo has really pulled out all the stops recently. From her whirlwind Dune press tour—which flowed right into several high-profile red carpet events on the press tour for Spiderman: No Way Home—to her Euphoria premiere looks and her many (many) red carpet appearances, Zendaya has made the world her runway of late. To honor the fact that I can't stop thinking about many (read: basically all) of her looks, I compiled all of my favorite Zendaya outfits right here for your scrolling pleasure.