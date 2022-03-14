The 42 Best Outfits Zendaya Has Ever Worn

Is there any look Zendaya can't pull off?

zendaya outfits
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

It isn't an understatement to say that Zendaya has come to rule the red carpet. The actress has solidified herself as one of Hollywood's best-dressed celebrities, thanks in part to her longtime partnership with stylist Law Roach, but also in part to the fact that, well, Zendaya is one of the coolest people on the planet. 

Zendaya and Roach have worked together since the better part of her decade-long career, but it feels like the duo has really pulled out all the stops recently. From her whirlwind Dune press tour—which flowed right into several high-profile red carpet events on the press tour for Spiderman: No Way Home—to her Euphoria premiere looks and her many (many) red carpet appearances, Zendaya has made the world her runway of late. To honor the fact that I can't stop thinking about many (read: basically all) of her looks, I compiled all of my favorite Zendaya outfits right here for your scrolling pleasure.

March 6, 2022

March 6, 2022

Zendaya attended the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show in Paris, France wearing a bright bubblegum pink suit that matched the rest of the monochrome collection. 

February 16, 2022

February 16, 2022

While attending a screening of her boyfriend Tom Holland's new movie, Uncharted, the Euphoria actress donned an oversized button-down shirt—and pulled it off, of course! 

January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022

For the much-anticipated Euphoria season two premiere in Los Angeles, Zendaya donned a black and white striped Valentino gown. Simple, understated, and chic. 

December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

For the Los Angeles premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home, Zendaya wore a very on-theme gown that was custom-made for her by Valentino. 

December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Zendaya donned a white satin suit over top of a glitzy gold top from Balmain's spring 2022 collection for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

December 5, 2021

December 5, 2021

Back at again with the on-theme dressing! Zendaya donned a spiderweb-embellished suit jacket and pants while promoting Spiderman: No Way Home.

November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021

The actress channeled Spiderman villain Dr. Octopus in a black and gold gown by Roberto Cavalli at the Ballon D'Or at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. 

November 10, 2021

November 10, 2021

Red-hot Vera Wang Haute Couture was the name of the game at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2021, where Zendaya was honored with the Fashion Icon Award. 

October 21, 2021

October 21, 2021

This underrated two-piece Vivienne Westwood look in London, England is one of my all-time favorite Zendaya fashion moments. 

October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

Zendaya opted to wear Rick Owens for a screening of Dune in London, England. It continues to be one of her most daring (and most adored!) looks to date. 

September 6, 2021

September 6, 2021

My mouth literally fell to the floor when I saw this Alaïa two-piece look from the brand's Winter/Spring 2022 collection for the Dune premiere in Paris. 

September 3, 2021

September 3, 2021

This custom Balmain look that the actress wore for a Dune screening at the 78th Venice International Film Festival is made entirely out of leather, if you can believe it! 

September 3, 2021

September 3, 2021

Another one of Zendaya's less talked about looks is this white shirt-style gown and blazer combination that she wore at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. It's the definition of effortlessly cool.

April 25, 2021

April 25, 2021

Who else can't seem to get this bright yellow midriff-baring Valentino gown that Zendaya wore to the 2021 Oscars? The wind was a paid actor, truly. 

September 20, 2020

September 20, 2020

Zendaya accepted her Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in custom Armani Privé and Bulgari jewels.

September 20, 2020

September 20, 2020

For Zendaya's first Emmy Awards, she stunned in Christopher John Rogers and Bulgari jewels.

September 6, 2020

September 6, 2020

February 6, 2020

February 6, 2020

For the Bulgari B.zero1 Rock event in Brooklyn, Zendaya wore a Rahul Mishra Couture look with jewels by the one and only Bulgari.

February 5, 2020

February 5, 2020

Zendaya wore Fendi and Christian Louboutin boots to celebrate The Fendi Launch Of Solar Dream.

January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020

Zendaya attended the 2020 AAA Arts Awards wearing a cut-out Christopher Esber look.

January 12, 2020

January 12, 2020

The actress and singer attended the Critics' Choice Awards wearing Tom Ford from head to toe.

July 2, 2019

July 2, 2019

During Paris Haute Couture fashion week, Zendaya donned a custom Armani top and bottom and Messika jewelry to top of her look.

November 28, 2019

November 28, 2019

For the GQ Men of The Year Awards, Zendaya wore Mônot, Vhernier jewelry, and Louboutin heels.

November 14, 2019

November 14, 2019

Zendaya wore a dress and boots by Imane Ayissi and Kendra Scot earrings for the Queen and Slim premiere in Hollywood.

November 10, 2019

November 10, 2019

For the E! People's Choice Awards, Zendaya dazzled in cut-out dress by Christopher Esber, Nadine Jewellery, and Louboutin pumps.

October 14, 2019

October 14, 2019

Zendaya wore a Peter Do Pantsuit for the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood event.

October 4, 2019

October 4, 2019

Zenday attended a Tommy Hilfiger VIP dinner wearing—you guessed it—Tommy Hilfiger.

October 3, 2019

October 3, 2019

For the Tommy X Zendaya Collection Launch in Milan, Zendaya once again wore Tommy Hilfiger.

September 22, 2019

September 22, 2019

For HBO's post-Emmys reception, Zendaya changed out of her Vera Wang dress into this floral dress by Alexander Vauthier.

September 22, 2019

September 22, 2019

The actress wore a Vera Wang gown, Brian Atwood pumps, and Cartier jewels for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

September 10, 2019

September 10, 2019

Zendaya wore Vera Wang for her show in September 2019.

September 8, 2019

September 8, 2019

Zendaya at the TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 fashion show debut in Tommy Hilfiger.

August 11, 2019

August 11, 2019

Zendaya wore a Jacquemus look, Le Silla pumps, and Baublebar jewelry for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

July 4, 2019

July 4, 2019

Zendaya wore Fendi for the Fendi Couture show in Rome.

July 2, 2019

July 2, 2019

Zendaya stunned in pink gown by Georges Hobeika and Chopard jewels to the Lancôme launch event, where they announced her as the face of the new Idôle Fragrance.

Zendaya wore a Balmain gown in LA.

June 26, 2019

June 26, 2019

Zendaya stunned in an Armani gown and Louboutin pumps for the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere.

June 25, 2019

June 25, 2019

Zendaya wore a Carolina Herrera dress and headband and Louboutin heels for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert".

June 25, 2019

June 25, 2019

Zendaya was seen outside MTV wearing Fendi from head to toe.

June 24, 2019

June 24, 2019

Zendaya wore Peter Do to Good Morning America during her Spider-Man tour.

June 24, 2019

June 24, 2019

Zendaya was seen in NYC wearing Peter Do from head to toe.

June 17, 2019

June 17, 2019

Zendaya donned a Alexander Vauthier suit for a photo call for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.

