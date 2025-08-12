Katie Holmes didn't make it to Copenhagen Fashion Week this year. However, the New Yorker's latest look suggests she kept tabs on Denmark's street style anyway, specifically, the shoe trends taking shape between the shows.

Last week, while ateliers like Cecilie Bahnsen and OpéraSport staged their runways, fashion girls started their own slew of IRL trends. Studded ballet flats, in particular, grabbed Holmes's attention all the way in Manhattan. On August 11, three days after fashion week wrapped, she gave a black pair with silver spikes a go.

While filming her rom-com, Happy Hours, they looked sleek alongside wide-leg jeans. Then, she tucked a white Tina Turner T-shirt into her bottoms, and popped on a black belt with gold hardware.

Katie Holmes was spotted on the Happy Hours set in studded ballerinas. (Image credit: Splash News)

Over the top, she styled a crimson button-down as a jacket (even though it was 88° Fahrenheit). Matching red sunglasses in a shield-ish shape finished the Dawson's Creek star's on-set outfit. Those pieces make Holmes the next celebrity to approve tomato girl summer, following Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez's lead.

Before now, Holmes hadn't publicly worn stud-covered shoes. If I didn't know any better, I'd say she saw them in Copenhagen and immediately placed an order.

On August 5, a guest paired her all-white set to black studded ballet flats baring a shocking resemblance to Holmes's new purchase. A few days later, another attendee pulled off studded Mary Janes with the scarf belt fad. Perhaps the strapped silhouette will catch Holmes's eye next.

A guest wore studded ballet flats during Copenhagen Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another fashion girl was spotted in studded Mary Janes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, Katie Holmes is the blueprint for any flat newbies. For over two decades, she's worn Mary Janes and ballerinas alike, from an Alaïa pair in '08 to her trusty Mansur Gavriels. This week's studs are sending a message: Her collection is taking a maximalist turn.

Shop Studded Ballet Flats Inspired by Katie Holmes