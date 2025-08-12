Katie Holmes Brings Copenhagen Fashion Week's Studded Ballet Flats Trend to New York City
She saw them in Denmark and immediately placed an order.
Katie Holmes didn't make it to Copenhagen Fashion Week this year. However, the New Yorker's latest look suggests she kept tabs on Denmark's street style anyway, specifically, the shoe trends taking shape between the shows.
Last week, while ateliers like Cecilie Bahnsen and OpéraSport staged their runways, fashion girls started their own slew of IRL trends. Studded ballet flats, in particular, grabbed Holmes's attention all the way in Manhattan. On August 11, three days after fashion week wrapped, she gave a black pair with silver spikes a go.
While filming her rom-com, Happy Hours, they looked sleek alongside wide-leg jeans. Then, she tucked a white Tina Turner T-shirt into her bottoms, and popped on a black belt with gold hardware.
Over the top, she styled a crimson button-down as a jacket (even though it was 88° Fahrenheit). Matching red sunglasses in a shield-ish shape finished the Dawson's Creek star's on-set outfit. Those pieces make Holmes the next celebrity to approve tomato girl summer, following Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez's lead.
Before now, Holmes hadn't publicly worn stud-covered shoes. If I didn't know any better, I'd say she saw them in Copenhagen and immediately placed an order.
On August 5, a guest paired her all-white set to black studded ballet flats baring a shocking resemblance to Holmes's new purchase. A few days later, another attendee pulled off studded Mary Janes with the scarf belt fad. Perhaps the strapped silhouette will catch Holmes's eye next.
At this point, Katie Holmes is the blueprint for any flat newbies. For over two decades, she's worn Mary Janes and ballerinas alike, from an Alaïa pair in '08 to her trusty Mansur Gavriels. This week's studs are sending a message: Her collection is taking a maximalist turn.
Shop Studded Ballet Flats Inspired by Katie Holmes
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.