There's a lot of stuff out in the world: Endless amounts of clothing to shop and skincare products to sample; never-ending lists of shows and movies you'll get around to watching—one day, you swear. Knowing where and what to begin with can feel like a real dilemma of excess. But at Marie Claire, we're experts at parsing through the plethora of options to find what's actually worth your money and attention.

Here, the inaugural MC 50 round-up of everything we loved this year in fashion, beauty, and culture. Discover the standout items in our closets and cabinets and everything else we wholeheartedly recommend, from hard-working wardrobe basics to the novels we couldn't put down.

Wise Wardrobe Investments

They cost a pretty penny, but each of these luxury items is well worth the splurge. Invest in them now and cherish them forever.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

"I’d venture to say that this is the hottest watch of 2023. A reissue of a longstanding classic at Cartier, it has all things one would want to make it a buy worth your money: interesting shape, but not too trendy that you’ll tire of it in a year’s time."—Nikki Ogunnaike, Editor-in-Chief

$6,900 at Cartier

Celine Classique Triomphe Bag $4,510 at Celine "This purse, which first debuted in 2018, has all the makings of a classic bag you’d want to keep in your collection through the decades. Like any iconic piece, this Celine bag marries contemporary design with a vintage feel. The crossbody shoulder is just right for day wear, but its slightly boxy shape and inverted '70s-style C hardware make it sleek for an evening wardrobe."—Sara Holzman, Style Director

Prada 45MM Leather Slingback Pumps $1,120 at Saks Fifth Avenue "There are certain things that just make you feel like a grown woman—red lipstick, dirty martinis, a 401K. These shoes absolutely deserve a spot on that list. The delicate bow adds a contemporary, feminine touch to the timeless silhouette while the under-two-inch heel makes them a practical and versatile purchase worthy of the price tag. I even found a way to incorporate them into my Halloween costume: The Devil Wears Prada. Grown women also love a chic pun."—Neha Prakash, Entertainment Director

Gucci Horsebit 1953 Leather Loafers $920 at Net-a-Porter "I dove deep into the loafers trend this year, but instead of going for a black pair, I went with a white option from Gucci. What I love about white shoes is that you can often style them in the same way you would a pair of black ones, but they add an unexpectedly crisp touch to the look."—N.O.

Canada Goose Copal Cashmere Turtleneck $950 at Canda Goose "I love an elevated basic, and this cashmere turtleneck filled a major gap in my wardrobe. It's perfectly oversized and has a heavenly fit. I don't think I'll take it off until May."—Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Workwear Staples

Now that we're officially back in the office (at least for a few days a week), we've solidified our new post-pandemic work uniforms—and there’s nary an elastic waistband in sight. Here are the outstanding pieces that help us feel polished and professional.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

"2023 was the year I grew tired of boxy and oversized blazers. I craved powerful peplum silhouettes and the working-woman glamor of an ‘80s Yves Saint Laurent hourglass jacket. While shopping in Bloomingdale’s one day (shopping not online, but in the store—what a concept!), I found this cinched-in style from Ganni. It was there, in the Bloomie’s dressing room on 59th St, where I experienced a rare moment of dressing room euphoria: I had found precisely the blazer I’d been dreaming of."—Emma Childs, Fashion Features Editor

$395 at Ganni

Kallmeyer Lea Slim Blouse $525 at Kallmeyer "Whenever I wear this top, it somehow makes me feel both powerful and at ease—and it gets a lot of compliments, so that's nice!"—Andrea Stanley, Executive Editor

Tibi Stella Crispy Nylon Pleated Cargo Pants $395 at Shopbop "These pants are the chic version of sweatpants—that's how comfortable they are. These cargo pants from Tibi can be dressed up or down and have become the backbone of my wardrobe, no matter the season."—J.M.

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote Bag $248 at Nordstrom "Sometimes a tote bag can be over the top with too many features. Other times, a tote can be too little. This Rebecca Minkoff pick, however, strikes the perfect balance. It’s just the right size to carry all of my work essentials (laptop, planner, water bottle, and emergency makeup). I carry this leather tote bag every single day to the office, and it still looks brand new. Plus, it never leaves my shoulder aching."—Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Argent Belted Blazer $495 at Argent "The seasonless wool belted blazer in pigeon blue has become a year-round staple. It's the perfect light blue for summer yet carries a gray undertone that's appropriate for fall and winter. It's a boxy fit but the belt and strong shoulders give a powerful silhouette. I've worn this with the pleated trousers on a cold night in New York City, as well as over a flowy Shona Joy dress at a conference in sunny Palm Springs."—Tanya Benedicto Klich, Senior Editor of Money and Career

Everyday Essentials

2024 was the year that fashion celebrated items with Real World Wearability—a.k.a. no-fuss basics that women wear to help them power through their days. Here, we hope to do the same by spotlighting the hard-working essentials we reach for daily.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

"I spent most of my life ignoring the seemingly constant debate over the “perfect white tee,” but at some point, it must’ve bubbled up from my subconscious and compelled me to buy this COS style. Once content with my drug store three-packs, I will now gladly wax poetic over this most basic wardrobe essential. The boxy shape gives this white T-shirt shirt a perfect amount of structure (without stiffness), and the heavyweight cotton makes it so you don’t have to wear anything under it. Even after many-a-cycle in my rickety old washing machine, this t-shirt hasn’t lost any of its crispness."—Lucia Tonelli, Associate Director of Social Media

$45 at COS

Nili Lotan Shon Cotton-Blend Twill Tapered Pants $375 at Net-a-Porter "Horseshoe-shaped pants are having a moment right now, but I’ve been wearing these Nili Lotan pants for years. Style-wise, they’re a good in-between of jeans and trousers feeling a little dressier than denim but not as stiff as proper slacks. Also, because of the shape, they pretty much work any kind of shoe—from heels and sandals to sneakers and boots."—N.O.

Cosabella Never Say Never Curvy Sweetie Bralette $80 at Cosabella "As someone who is blessed in the chest (38G hive, stand up!), finding bras that are cute, functional, and supportive can be a hassle. This bralette is cute, comes in a ton of colors, is lightly supportive, and looks great under clothes. Part of my personal style is showing off my lingerie, and this is a great in-between option when you want to show a little lace with an outfit but still look cute and casual."—Brittany Holloway-Brown, Digital Art Director

Pistola Milo Workwear High Rise Ultra Wide Leg $178 at Pistola "Good jeans are one of my most important long-term investments, and I'll love this pair long after wide-leg pants are "trendy." They nip in tight at the waist, so (even though I'm petite) I don't look like I'm drowning in them—and they go with all my tops and sweaters."—Katherine J. Igoe, Contributing Writer

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $128 at J. Crew $128 at J.Crew US "These sweaters are hands-down my favorite for a few reasons: the cashmere is cozy, but not suffocatingly thick. They come in a myriad of colors, and at under $175, they’re a really good deal. Start with the heather charcoal (the perfect gray), then build your collection from there."—N.O.

From comfy slip-ons to starter heels, these are the standout shoes that came to our rescue this year. Beware: you'll want to keep one sought-after style far away from any thieving Tinder dates.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

"Margiela’s Tabi Mary Jane became the hottest shoe of 2023 and a viral sensation when a New Yorker had hers stolen by a one-night stand she met on TikTok. Thanks to a band of social media armchair detectives, the thief returned them to their rightful owner. But fashion admirers took heed, and soon, the polarizing style was out of stock. But the year’s shoe style doesn’t just come in Mary Janes; they come in ballet flats, boots, and my favorite style: the loafer. The camel toe style is a big-time conversation starter, but contrary to what you might think, it’s one of the most comfortable footwear options I own."—S.Holz.

$990 at Net-a-Porter

3.1 Phillip Lim Verona Tall Stretch Calfskin Boots $537 at 3.1 Phillip Lim "These boots haven’t come off my feet since the season started. The leather is soft as butter, the silhouette is extremely flattering on the leg, and they add an elegant touch to every outfit. The little heel is also extremely comfortable—I can (literally) walk miles in these shoes."—Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Rothy's The Point Flats $149 at Rothy's "I live in my five (five!) pairs of Rothy's flats, including an all-white pair I special-ordered and wore on my wedding day (no heels for me, I would've tripped on my way down the aisle). They are, in my humble opinion, the perfect flat: sustainable, chic, wearable with any look—I've worn them to black-tie events and dog walks alike—and so comfortable they feel like slippers."—Jenny Hollander, Digital Director

Camperlab Venga Three-Toned Brushed Leather Boots $500 at Camper "Even as a wardrobe staple-averse person, I knew I needed a sturdy, classic pair of black boots…with just a little flair. These brushed leather Camper boots have a sleek and narrow silhouette, balanced by a chunkier outsole and subtle brushed leather details."—L.T.

M. Gemi The Marzia $328 at M. Gemi "When I say I'm not a high heels person, I mean it: anything over three inches is essentially a non-starter. But I'm short (not even 5'2" short), so these sharp kitten heels provide a little height and lengthen the top of my foot for an elongating but comfortable experience."—K.I.

Final Touches

These outfit-finishing accessories helped us leave the house feeling complete and eager to tackle our days, wherever they took us.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

"Thanks to this staple purchase, I've learned that when it comes to bracelet stacking, there are no rules. It all started with the daintier Classic Diamond Bracelet from gorjana, a Southern California-based jewelry brand known for its effortless styles that are intentionally designed to mix, match, and layer. I loved its simplicity but looked at the Wilder bracelet to expand my collection. Its bolder chain brings the oomph. I sometimes stack it with a paperclip chain and throw in a bangle to liven up any outfit, but day-to-day I wear it solo and let its quiet elegance shine on its own."—T.B.K.

$585 at gorjana

Sézane Maud Belt $125 at Sézane "Never underestimate the power of a statement belt to bring together an outfit. I wear a lot of neutrals, and I don't play with color much, so when I want a pop of visual interest, I break out this belt as an alternative to a luxe necklace or watch."—K.I.

Jenny Bird Nouveaux Puff Earrings $130 at Jenny Bird "Whenever I’m in a pinch for time, I always turn to these earrings to immediately make my outfit look more put together and polished. No matter what I’m wearing or how my hair looks, they make me feel elevated and fashion-forward. In short, I’ll wear them forever and ever."—B.K.

Prounis Jewelry 22K Yellow Gold Aquamarine Baby Linea Drop Earrings $1,600 at Bergdorf Goodman "I love a great earring, and that is—in short— how I discovered the magic that is Prounis jewelry, started by Jean Prounis and inspired by art forms across the ancient world. These earrings are handmade in New York and crafted from recycled gold. Their pretty blue aquamarine stone is like the pearl’s cooler, edgier cousin, and their drop-down length is just right for casual and fancy festivities."—S.Holz.

Puppets and Puppets Small Cookie Bag $545 at Nordstrom "I love a kooky novelty bag. If it looks a little silly and like it fell out of a child's dress-up trunk, I want it in my possession. So, obviously, Puppets and Puppet's viral cookie bag was a natural addition to my collection. When I'm not bringing it out as a sweet treat statement bag for a night spent sipping cocktails with my friends, I keep it on a shelf in my bedroom, celebrating it as the work of art that it is."—E.C.

Skincare Saviors

Everyone’s skin deserves some T.L.C. Here are the products we pampered ourselves with to make our skin as radiant and cared for as can be.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

"Let me make it plain: I have birthed two children, and the skin around my arms, waist, and booty haven’t been the same. I’ve tried almost every cream, serum, and moisturizer on the market, and while I have a few favorites, there’s nothing that gives me firmer, more supple skin than this device. It’s actually quite magical how the four spheres sculpt and define my skin. I’m gifting this to all my mom besties. It’s truly the gift that keeps on giving."—Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

$399 at NuFace

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 $41 at Dermstore $37 at Amazon $37.99 at Gilt "If I could magically have a lifetime supply of one beauty product, it would be this one without a doubt. It provides an ample amount of sun protection without any downsides—no whitecast, greasiness, or clogged pores. It actually makes my skin feel and look better with every use, too."—B.K.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream $72 at Tatcha $23 at Sephora $41.40 at Amazon "There's a reason why this is a bestseller: it is efficacious from its first use, and you'll notice the difference in your skin from the first time you try it (or at least I did). I'm talking fine lines lessened, skin glowing -- it's my moisturizer of choice and lives up to its name."—Rachel Burchfield, Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum $95 at Dr. Barbara Sturm "My skin is incredibly sensitive. I used to always joke that if you just looked at me the wrong way, my face would flush and break out in splotchy hives. But I can no longer make that (not very) funny joke because Dr. Barbara Sturm's Calming Serum has changed my skin completely. Since applying this every morning for the last two weeks, my face is noticeably less red and ruddy."—E.C.

Skinceuticals Blemish + Age Defense $106 at Dermstore $99.99 at Gilt $106 at skinstore "I don't know how I ever lived without this serum. I reach for it whenever I have a breakout, and it quickly, noticeably diminishes the appearance of whiteheads, blackheads, and even cysts. And, unlike other acne products that dry my skin out too much and leave dark spots in their wake, this serum contains potent ingredients that fight hyperpigmentation and visible signs of aging."—Gabrielle Ulubay, Beauty Writer

Holy Grail Products

Just as you need a capsule wardrobe, you need a tight edit of go-to beauty products. These are makeup items we swear by.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

"I’ve tried well over 100 new makeup launches in 2023, but this blush is by far my favorite to enter the beauty orbit. It has a creamy texture and sheer finish that brings a soft flush to my cheeks. The formula itself is packed with hyaluronic acid and pearlescent pigments to create a plumped-up, slightly luminous finish. I like to apply it with my fingers, but a brush will provide a more intense pigment payoff."—S.Hol.

$30 at Sephora

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment $16 at Rhode "As a non-beauty editor, I have zero stake in the 'celebrities owning beauty brands' debate. I'm just here for a good product, and for that, I must give Hailey Bieber credit. The second I smothered my lips in this, I had that instantly plump and hydrated look that Hailey's pout is known for. Its peptide-laden moisturizing formula makes it more comparable to a balm, but thanks to its long-lasting sheen and subtle, light-reflecting shimmer, it gives you the effects of a gloss—without drying out your lips like some TikTok-favorite lip oils can."—N.P.

Rose Inc Softlight Skin-Smoothing Hydrating Non-Comedogenic Foundation $54 at Sehpora "I am not a foundation person, but this one is changing my mind because it's so lightweight and glowy. It evens out my skin tone while keeping my skin looking like skin—the definition of 'my skin but better.'"—J.M. Pat McGrath Ultra Glide Eye Pencil $29 at Pat McGrath "Pat McGrath is the queen of makeup for a reason. Many of her products are in my daily rotation. As someone who has used makeup since her teens, I've tried it all and am mostly content with drugstore makeup, but her line is truly worth the price tag. This pencil is a true black, rich, and creamy. The gel formula glides effortlessly across skin and is perfect for leaving as-is or as a base for a smoked-out look. It lasts all day."—B.H.B.

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Creme Eyeshadow Palette in Rose Topaz $90 at Tom Ford "In my eyes, Tom Ford can do little wrong, and his eyeshadow palettes are a prime example of that. The colors are rich and beautiful and lay on my eyelid as if they were made to be there, and the colors in this particular palette make my blue/green eyes pop. I'm not sure I could ever go back to life before it."—R.B.

Feel-Good Finds

In 2023, we redefined what wellness meant to us. We aren’t interested in new fitness routines or cure-all smoothie recipes. Instead, we’re focusing on what helped us feel and be our best in a well-rounded sense.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

"I would love to tell you that I'm in the sauna every time I visit my gym or favorite spa, but that couldn't be further from the truth. I love the sauna experience because it increases blood flow and circulation like no other, but there's something about it that makes me feel like I should be doing something else. It's as if sitting there, relaxing, and detoxing isn't enough. Thankfully, I can use this infrared sauna blanket at home, while reading, or answering emails, and I walk away feeling rejuvenated and accomplished."—D.C.

$699 at HigherDose

Smythson 2024 Soho Weekly Agenda $285 at Smythson "Once upon a time, I would have told you that a planner just south of $300 is not a pragmatic investment, but a luxury. No more. Most of my serotonin—not to mention, any organizational success—comes from writing down everything I need to do in the satisfyingly soft, gilt-edged pages of my Soho and crossing off each and every item."—J.H.

The Nue Co prebiotic + Probiotic $44 at The Nue Co, $55 at Revolve $55 at Sephora "There are weeks when I'm consistent about eating dark leafy greens, hydration, and other signs of a balanced existence. Then there are weeks when I'm less than perfect—I'm only human! The fact that The Nue Co’s was a combined pre- and pro- appealed to me—a gut health one-stop-shop. After two months of consistent use, many of the gut problems I'd been having alleviated or subsided altogether. And when your gut is functioning the way it's supposed to, you feel more energetic."—B.H.B.

Rabbit Air A3 Air Purifier Visit Site "I have three little ones under the age of five, so I always think about how I can improve the air quality inside our home. The Rabbit Air A3 is a powerful HEPA air purifier that removes allergens and irritants. Not only is it extremely quiet and easy to set up, but the slim machine can be wall-mounted and takes up minimal space in our little Brooklyn home."—T.B.K.

Ippodo Tea Sayaka Matcha $35 at Ippodo Tea "I love making a matcha latte at home. Taking the time to make it the traditional way with a matcha wisk has become my everyday routine. It helps me to wind down and have a little sweet treat."—Jonelle Afurong, Junior Visual Designer

What We Read

It’s tricky and perhaps near impossible to find the time to read for pleasure in our day-to-day. These incredible, hard-to-put-down books, however, made it all the easier.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

"This story of survival felt like an awakening on what it means to adapt. It follows the journey of a young girl who escaped a colonial settlement in the early 1600s. And the last line? My god, it took my breath away."—A.S.

$17 at Amazon

I Could Live Here Forever by Hanna Halperin $28 at McNally Jackson "I read Hanna Halperin's second novel, I Could Live Here Forever, in two sittings in early February. Hardly a week has gone by this year where I didn't find myself thinking about the main characters, Leah and Charlie. This book follows their love for each other, oscillating between intimate and lovely and codependent and treacherous. It's crushingly beautiful and will, undoubtedly, tear your heart out."—E.C.