Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Nearly Over—Here’s What I’m Running to Shop Before It Ends
35 chic fashion and luxury beauty finds I can't pass up.
Savvy shoppers, I come bearing sad news: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is coming to a close. This year's slate of fashion deals was particularly hard to pass up, with everything from travel essentials to affordable designer pieces on major sale. Don't get me started on the massive wishlist I've built around the best beauty deals, either. With the Anniversary Sale officially ending on Sunday, August 3, I'm rounding up all of the best last-minute deals that are too good to miss.
There are only a few days left of the Nordstrom sale, so consider this your final warning to scoop up any favorite finds before prices go up. If fall trends are on your mind, there are plenty of lightweight sweaters, trendy denim, and must-have sneakers to choose from. Plus, there are discounted, rich-looking basics that are sure to become the backbone of your transitional wardrobe. On the beauty front, grab editor-favorite fragrances from Jo Malone and Tom Ford, along with luxury makeup, haircare, body care, and skincare for less while you still can.
For a complete list of all of the must-have last-chance fashion and beauty deals worth adding to your Nordstrom cart, keep scrolling. Discounts like these only come once a year, so stock up on your staples at a fraction of the price while you can.
This is the staple white T-shirt you can wear with everything.
These wide-leg pants are polished enough for the office and beyond.
All of my favorite fashion girls are obsessed with Jo Malone perfumes, so if you've been wanting to see what the hype is all about, this set is for you. It includes a fan-favorite scent for every mood and occasion, including my personal favorite summer perfume, Wood Sage & Sea Salt.
Now's your chance to steal these Hailey Bieber-approved sneakers for a fraction of the price.
Consider this cult-favorite pick as one of the best luxury body washes out there. Its gel-like formula is packed with nourishing vitamins and oils so it hydrates skin as it cleanses. You'll love its spa-like eucalyptus scent, too.
From this neutral shade to the pretty blue colorway, I want these retro-inspired sneakers in every color.
Fall may be on the way, but that doesn't mean you can slack off with the sun protection. Make sure you're covered with this sunscreen two-pack, which features an ultra-sheer formula full of nourishing ingredients and a lovely coconut scent.
I can personally attest that the comfort of Rothy's shoes are unmatched.
Now's your chance to get your hands on a buzzy LED face mask at a major discount. This one works to brighten discoloration, firm sagging skin, and smooth wrinkles, fine lines, and texture thanks to red and near-infrared lights.
I'm convinced these editor-favorite Levi's jeans would look great on everybody.
Tom Ford perfumes are peak luxury, and this set includes two of the best scents from the brand in a shimmery body oil. Soleil Blanc is the summer fragrance to wear the rest of the season, with bergamot, ylang-ylang, and coco de mer. Meanwhile, Soleil Neige is a wintery blend of jasmine, Turkish rose, carrot seed, and vanilla.
I won't shut up about my love for this liquid blush. All you need is a couple of drops on your cheeks for a natural, glowy finish. The formula blends seamlessly, too, so you don't need to work hard for a flawless look.
These may be the comfiest leggings with pockets on the market right now.
Chocolate brown is the rich-looking color trend I'm getting behind.
This musk perfume is criminally underrated. It opens with an initial burst of citrus before drying down to a sensual skin-like scent with notes of tonka bean, white patchouli, and, of course, musk.
Comfy, yet chic, these are the perfect shoes for your work outfits.
Linen pants like these are just what your wardrobe needs to transition to fall.
The skin on your body deserves just as much TLC as the skin on your face, so give your body care routine an upgrade with this set. It includes a cult-favorite body oil plus a luxe body wash, body lotion, and body scrub for your softest, glowiest skin yet.
If you still have a summer wedding on your calendar, might I suggest this fun and flirty polka dot number?
For the long, fluttery lashes of your dreams, this set of eyelash growth serum will get you there. It uses lash-loving ingredients like peptides, biotin, amino acids, and more to strengthen lashes and protect against damage, leading to a longer, thicker-looking lash line.
The coolest girls I know are styling their silk scarves as belts, and I'm on board with the trend.
A cashmere sweater for under $100 is a steal of a deal, so don't let it pass you by.
For salon-level blowouts you can do from the comfort of your own home, you need this blow-dryer brush in your arsenal. This high-tech tool features an ion generator and a smart microchip to monitor heat and create a frizz-free, shiny finish.
Victorian-era romance is shaping up to be a major fall trend, so get a jump on your transitional wardrobe with this lacy find.
You don't know luxury beauty until you've tried Westman Atelier. This set includes three products for an all-in-one lip look, including lip liner and a hydrating matte lipstick. The star of the show, however, is the Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm, a gloss-meets-balm that leaves lips feeling hydrated and looking shiny.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.