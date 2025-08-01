Savvy shoppers, I come bearing sad news: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is coming to a close. This year's slate of fashion deals was particularly hard to pass up, with everything from travel essentials to affordable designer pieces on major sale. Don't get me started on the massive wishlist I've built around the best beauty deals, either. With the Anniversary Sale officially ending on Sunday, August 3, I'm rounding up all of the best last-minute deals that are too good to miss.

There are only a few days left of the Nordstrom sale, so consider this your final warning to scoop up any favorite finds before prices go up. If fall trends are on your mind, there are plenty of lightweight sweaters, trendy denim, and must-have sneakers to choose from. Plus, there are discounted, rich-looking basics that are sure to become the backbone of your transitional wardrobe. On the beauty front, grab editor-favorite fragrances from Jo Malone and Tom Ford, along with luxury makeup, haircare, body care, and skincare for less while you still can.

For a complete list of all of the must-have last-chance fashion and beauty deals worth adding to your Nordstrom cart, keep scrolling. Discounts like these only come once a year, so stock up on your staples at a fraction of the price while you can.