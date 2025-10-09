It's no secret that I love J.Crew. I've been living in my Rollneck sweater and have a slew of cashmere knits stacked on my dresser as soon as the temperatures begin to drop. So you best believe I'm taking advantage of J.Crew's Midseason sale to stock up on cold-weather essentials from my favorite brand for less.

Right now, you can shop for winter-ready knits, cashmere scarves, corduroy trousers, and suede boots for up to 60 percent off. It's not clear when the sale will end, so you're not going to want to sit on your cart.

Personally, I'm banking on this J.Crew sale to cure a case of the mid-season shoppies. Keep scrolling to discover my all-time favorite pieces from the massive discounted selection.