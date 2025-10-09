I Have a Case of the Winter Shoppies—31 J.Crew Sale Finds I Know Will Cure It
Just want the doctor ordered.
It's no secret that I love J.Crew. I've been living in my Rollneck sweater and have a slew of cashmere knits stacked on my dresser as soon as the temperatures begin to drop. So you best believe I'm taking advantage of J.Crew's Midseason sale to stock up on cold-weather essentials from my favorite brand for less.
Right now, you can shop for winter-ready knits, cashmere scarves, corduroy trousers, and suede boots for up to 60 percent off. It's not clear when the sale will end, so you're not going to want to sit on your cart.
Personally, I'm banking on this J.Crew sale to cure a case of the mid-season shoppies. Keep scrolling to discover my all-time favorite pieces from the massive discounted selection.
I recently read a story about embracing the Canadian tuxedo, so now I'm going all-in on chambray shirts.
A little preppy, a little sporty—this knit hits on all of fall's biggest trends.
Knits with this subtle waist-cinching design are so hot right now.
When was the last time you bought a new wear-everywhere gray sweatshirt?
Senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage told me this week that she loved the "preppy boy" striped fall trend.
This is the perfect piece to wear when you want to pretend you're a chic mom in an episode of Big Little Lies.
Leopard print is interim style director Ana Colón's must-have fall trend.
