Kris Jenner Explains the Extra Baby Pajamas in That Viral Photo

Suuuuuuuure, Kris.

Nov 29, 2017

Remember when Kris Jenner innocently shared a photo of some random pajamas Burt's Bees sent her? And the internet spiraled into a tizzy because there were nine sets of PJs, and she only has seven grandchildren? Meaning that those extra two were potentially confirmation of Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's pregnancies??!?!?!?!

Yeah, so does she.

First of all, here is the photo in question:

But Kris claims there isn't anything noteworthy about the fact that there are two more PJs than she has grandchildren. "Well, this was a gift," she told Steve Harvey during an appearance on his show. "Oprah had these pajamas as one of her favorite things. It’s Burt’s Bees Baby. They have the most amazing, beautiful, organic cotton pajamas. I went on their website and they were all sold out, so I called the company and said, 'Come on, don’t you guys have a few left?' And that’s what they sent!"

MMMMMMmmmmmHHHHHmmmmmm, likely story. To quote the above Gif of Kris Jenner herself: This is a case for the FBI.

