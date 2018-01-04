After All That Speculation, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ARE Together Still

Despite their joint appearance at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party (correction: Krismas Eve party), inaccurate claims have been circulating the internet saying that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up due to to the fact that he "can't do this anymore."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The reports were bolstered by the fact that Travis and Kylie spent New Year's Eve away from each other thanks to him playing a show in Miami which she didn't attend. However, People reports that Kylie and Travis are very much together still, with "multiple sources" chiming in to say they have not broken up.

The pair have been dating since April and Kylie is due to give birth this year—though the exact date is unclear thanks to how private she's become about her personal life. Per People, the beauty entrepreneur and reality star will stay out of the spotlight, and "isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth."

Meaning, one of these days a new Jenner is going to pop up on Instagram without a moments notice. Get ready!