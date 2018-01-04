Today's Top Stories
1
Ivanka Trump's Secret Plan to Run for President
2
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards
3
Inside the Making of 'Lady Bird'
4
The Best Golden Globes Looks of All Time
5
The Coolest New Tech Gadgets of 2018

After All That Speculation, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ARE Together Still

Now we can sleep at night.

Getty
Jan 4, 2018

Despite their joint appearance at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party (correction: Krismas Eve party), inaccurate claims have been circulating the internet saying that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up due to to the fact that he "can't do this anymore."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The reports were bolstered by the fact that Travis and Kylie spent New Year's Eve away from each other thanks to him playing a show in Miami which she didn't attend. However, People reports that Kylie and Travis are very much together still, with "multiple sources" chiming in to say they have not broken up.

The pair have been dating since April and Kylie is due to give birth this year—though the exact date is unclear thanks to how private she's become about her personal life. Per People, the beauty entrepreneur and reality star will stay out of the spotlight, and "isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth."

Meaning, one of these days a new Jenner is going to pop up on Instagram without a moments notice. Get ready!

Related Stories
Kylie Jenner Wasn't at Travis Scott's NYE Show
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has Already Given Birth
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Kardashians Pressured Khloé to Lose Weight
Who Every 'Game of Thrones' Cast Member Is Dating
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Do Hot Yoga
Donald Trump Jr. Addresses Meryl Streep on Twitter
Karlie Kloss edits Instagram after Taylor backlash
Will Khloé Kardashian Marry Tristan Thompson?
These Stars Auditioned for Different Roles
Hoda Kotb Is Making Less Than Matt Lauer Used to
Meryl Streep Speaks Out About Weinstein
carrie underwood fall Carrie Photographed One Month After Face Injury