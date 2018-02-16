Kris Jenner Reveals That She Was Caught Cheating by Her Ex-Boyfriend

This week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians promises to be pretty interesting, with Scott Disick presenting the family with a "legacy video" he made about Kris Jenner.

In the video—which Kris and Scott screened for the family—the Kardashian momager admits that she cheated on her ex-boyfriend with Rob Kardashian, something her kids had no idea about.

"Back in the spring of 1973, I was 17 years old," Kris says in the clip. "I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian..." [Edit note: at this point Khloé yells "hussy!"]



"Robert came over one day when Cesar was out of town," Kris continues, later adding, "And then we went back to Cesar's house and lo and behold, Cesar came home to surprise me. Well, it wasn't pretty. Not proud of it. Actually, Cesar tried to grab his sweater. I think he ripped a hole in Robert's sweater. I didn't want to ever hurt anybody's feelings."

Honestly, Khloé's reaction to this story is the best, so we'll let her have the last word: "Oh my god, you're such a whore! Now we know where we get it from."