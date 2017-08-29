Gigi Hadid Confirms She's Walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid can go ahead and dust off her angel wings, because she's confirmed to walk in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. While the model's name wasn't in the Victoria's Secret official line up (released last week), Hadid was spotted leaving the brand's offices on Monday.

Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She's since hit Instagram to confirm the news herself.

Most Popular

"Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show," she wrote in the post above, adding that "every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again"

Gigi will walk alongside her sister, Bella Hadid, who confirmed her participation a few days back.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.