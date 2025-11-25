Given the nature of my job, I’m frequently exposed to the best of the best products in the beauty and fashion industries. Still, I rarely pay full price for a new shampoo, or a date night lipstick, or a fresh winter coat (because apparently fall weather lasted a mere two weeks in New York City). It’s why I treat the week before Black Friday and Cyber Monday like I’m preparing for the Olympics—the type of elite shopping event that makes your credit card quiver. Black Friday weekend is when I fully lean into my treat yourself gene and allow myself a select handful of beauty treats, from skin and body care staples to a few new winter nail polish colors. Not to mention, products to help my rib-skimming blonde hair look bright and luminous despite the sun setting at 4:30 p.m.; a dewy cream blush or two to enhance my paler-by-the-day complexion; and a sexy, wintry fragrance to add to my perfume collection.

Obviously there are a ton of brands going on sale this time of year. I get overwhelmed every time I open my inbox to an avalanche of discount alerts. That’s why I thought I’d share the beauty essentials I *really* want this holiday season, all of which are part of early Black Friday deals ahead of next weekend. Keep scrolling to see how a beauty director shops during the biggest sale week of the year.

Skincare Staples

This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on the pricier serums and active ingredient-rich formulas that have a steeper price tag than my drugstore cleansers and moisturizers.

Medik8 Liquid Peptides Advanced Mp $92 at Dermstore (US) A face serum is always where I suggest investing if you want the most bang for your buck, and if minimizing fine lines is at the top of your to-do list, meet your new BFF. It’s packed with copper peptides to boost radiance, smooth texture, and leave your skin looking extra plumped. Omorovicza Healing Elixir $168.75 at Nordstrom I absolutely adore this Hungarian skincare brand, and the founders really do the work to test that their products are effective. This is a superstar formula if you’re struggling with redness or hyperpigmentation.

Hair Helpers

My hair is high maintenance—there, I said it. Between blonde highlights three times a year and wearing an XXL length, my 2B waves are always in need of products to keep breakage at bay and the color bright.

Oribe Hair Alchemy Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle $107 at Dermstore (US) Rarely do I feel that a shampoo and conditioner can actually help my hair feel stronger and less fragile, but I’ve been loyal to this duo for years and I have zero complaints. It’s worth the splurge, I promise. Nutrafol Women $66 at Nutrafol The best way to combat hair loss? An impressive defense. I’ve been loyal to these hair growth supplements for longer than I can count, and I credit them with minimizing excessive shedding and thinning (which admittedly does become a thing once you get older). No better time to snag some refills at a discount.

Makeup Must-Haves

My makeup stays pretty minimal in the winter since I’m usually wrapped up in a scarf and/or a hat, but I still like to enhance my complexion and feel cute—freezing temperatures be damned.

RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer $30 at Dermstore (US) You’d be shocked at what a little tap-tap-tap of this creamy bronzer on the high points of your face (cheekbones, top of the forehead, bridge of the nose) will do to brighten up your face. I’ve used this formula for years and it never fails me. Sisley Paris Phyto-Rouge Shine in 32 Sheer Ginger $70 at Dermstore (US) Hands down, this is the most perfect lip color in my collection. Not only is the formula deliciously creamy and hydrating, but every time I wear it no less than three people ask me to reveal the color and brand. I’m obsessed.

Nail Necessities

Hot take—I like having my nails done in the winter so much more than the warmer months. A chic manicure is just a happy little reminder that I’m still a fox underneath all these layers.

Zoya Nail Lacquer in Madeline $7.20 at Ulta Beauty I’ve loved this dusty rose shade for years, but now it reminds me of my favorite track off Lily Allen’s banger of an album, West End Girl, and I enjoy it even more. China Glaze Mega Pigment Nail Lacquer in Emerald Bae $5.10 at Ulta Beauty Give me all the green nail polish you have, please and thank you. This luxe emerald shade is ideal for all of those holiday parties coming up on your calendar.

Body Basics

My skin is beginning its rapid descent into lizard territory now that the cold weather is here, so I’m wasting no time in stocking up on all the moisturizing and gentle body care staples I need for my poor epidermis.

GROWN ALCHEMIST Invigorate Hand Wash With Sweet Orange, Cedarwood & Sage $22.50 at Nordstrom This is my favorite hand wash of all the fancy hand washes on the market right now. It lathers beautifully, smells so good, and my skin is never left tight or dry. Plus, the packaging is so timeless and looks great in my tiny Brooklyn bathroom. Oak Essentials Perfecting Body Scrub $33 at Amazon US Marie Claire Senior Beauty Editor Sam Holender got me on the Oak Essentials train earlier this year and now I’m obsessed with the body care products for a chic and effective splurge. Now I can snag my favorite body scrub to keep my scaly winter skin soft and baby bottom-smooth.

