Given the nature of my job, I’m frequently exposed to the best of the best products in the beauty and fashion industries. Still, I rarely pay full price for a new shampoo, or a date night lipstick, or a fresh winter coat (because apparently fall weather lasted a mere two weeks in New York City). It’s why I treat the week before Black Friday and Cyber Monday like I’m preparing for the Olympics—the type of elite shopping event that makes your credit card quiver. Black Friday weekend is when I fully lean into my treat yourself gene and allow myself a select handful of beauty treats, from skin and body care staples to a few new winter nail polish colors. Not to mention, products to help my rib-skimming blonde hair look bright and luminous despite the sun setting at 4:30 p.m.; a dewy cream blush or two to enhance my paler-by-the-day complexion; and a sexy, wintry fragrance to add to my perfume collection.

Obviously there are a ton of brands going on sale this time of year. I get overwhelmed every time I open my inbox to an avalanche of discount alerts. That’s why I thought I’d share the beauty essentials I *really* want this holiday season, all of which are part of early Black Friday deals ahead of next weekend. Keep scrolling to see how a beauty director shops during the biggest sale week of the year.

Skincare Staples

This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on the pricier serums and active ingredient-rich formulas that have a steeper price tag than my drugstore cleansers and moisturizers.

Hair Helpers

My hair is high maintenance—there, I said it. Between blonde highlights three times a year and wearing an XXL length, my 2B waves are always in need of products to keep breakage at bay and the color bright.

Makeup Must-Haves

My makeup stays pretty minimal in the winter since I’m usually wrapped up in a scarf and/or a hat, but I still like to enhance my complexion and feel cute—freezing temperatures be damned.

Nail Necessities

Hot take—I like having my nails done in the winter so much more than the warmer months. A chic manicure is just a happy little reminder that I’m still a fox underneath all these layers.

Body Basics

My skin is beginning its rapid descent into lizard territory now that the cold weather is here, so I’m wasting no time in stocking up on all the moisturizing and gentle body care staples I need for my poor epidermis.

